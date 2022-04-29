If the intention of the Pumas was to annihilate the Sounders of the MLS League on their field in Ciudad Universitaria, well, it was just that, since those of the American union rescued an agonizing tie to two and now next week in their stadium they will try to keep the title of the Concachampions and the ticket to the Club World Cup. Quite apart from the way the equalizer was decreed, it must be described as a bad result for the felines, since they came to have a 2-0 advantage, but they could never prevent the gringo team from reaching the area, and that It derived that, with the help of the VAR, they scored two penalties in their favor. Now, the panorama looks even more complicated for Pumas, because it is not the same to reach the final game and on the road with a good advantage, to arrive with the score even, and less so against a Sounders who will surely be very aggressive from the start of the match. . But the Mexican fans hope that the fierceness of Pumas, which has given them so many wins, will reappear next week and give them the great satisfaction of being crowned champions. The task looks difficult, but not impossible.

THE TRI. It was known in advance that the friendly match between the Mexican and Guatemalan teams was going to be without a show, as it happened with that ugly draw. The main attraction of him was to see the individualities of the new promises. The bad thing was that even in that the young Aztecs failed, whom the commentators still considered too green to be material for the World Cup. Obviously, the one who did receive good comments was Luis Fernando Tena, the Mexican coach who leads Guatemala, since since he arrived at that team he remains undefeated and the equalizer against Mexico was of great merit. In short, it is a pity that the players who were summoned did not know how to take advantage of such a good opportunity, and even more so against a rival who was willing to do so.

CHAMPIONS. Liverpool, from the English League, took an important step towards the final of the European Champions League, by beating Villarreal at home, who totally dominated the 90 minutes. Moreover, it even seems to us that the scoreboard was short, since the English were all the time above the Spanish area; and if Villarreal, which is the Cinderella of the tournament, really wants to aspire to La Orejona, they need to loosen up on their court, be more offensive and not just a sparring partner for Liverpool, which has a great team.

HAPPY JOURNEY. It is the one we wish to the prominent businessman, doctor, soccer player and tennis player Mariano Pérez Núñez, who yesterday traveled to the city of Tijuana to attend to some pending issues that he left behind. The popular Marianito will walk along the border for a week and then return to Culichis lands, but before leaving he told us of his regret for not being able to participate in a veterans’ tennis tournament that is being played this weekend on the Country Club. Don’t worry, my Mariano, when you return to Culiacán the brave race of Gera’s Bar will put together a custom tennis tournament for you to lose your desire and then to uncover the lights with enthusiasm. Happy trip, my dear friend.

REFLECTION: Through ignorance we make mistakes, and through mistakes we learn.