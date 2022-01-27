River is having a transfer market with many new features and is preparing in the best way for 2022.
We present the ideal XI with all the players who arrived and with whom they are negotiating.
Ezequiel Centurión returned from his loan and will be the substitute goalkeeper next season. For now there is no negotiation with another goalkeeper.
Andrés Herrera is the one targeted to reinforce the right side. There are differences between what River is asking for and what San Lorenzo wants.
Emanuel Mammana will have a new stage at the club. He made a great economic effort and managed to arrive with the pass in his possession. A player to recover, who suffered serious injuries.
Leandro González Pírez comes from playing in the MLS and will seek his personal revenge at the club.
Elías Gómez had everything arranged to be an Independiente reinforcement, but he chose to be a new River player. He will sign a contract until December 31, 2025.
Tomás Pochettino was River’s first reinforcement. He comes from playing in Austin in the MLS. He is a player that Marcelo Gallardo always liked and who has the characteristics that the coach is looking for in midfield.
Esequiel Barco will be one of the bombshells in the River pass market. There is an agreement between both parties and there are still bureaucratic procedures with the MLS to make it official.
Juan Fernando Quintero will return to River, a club where he made history and scored the most important goal of his career. He arrives in a World Cup year and will seek to recover his best version.
River is looking for forwards and needs variants if the sale of Julián Álvarez is finalized (he would stay on loan until June). Facundo Farías is one of the coach’s wishes and they continue to negotiate for him.
Valentín Castellanos is one of the great objectives. If he does not close with any European team, the chances that he can arrive grow. The next few days will be key.
Luciano Vietto would have communicated expressing the desire to play in River. The problem is his high salary.
