After closing 2021 with the obtaining of the Argentine Cup, with a win against Central Córdoba by LPF and the triumphant friendly in Arabia against Barcelona, the team of Mouth is on vacation and all eyes will be on him pass market.
Juan roman riquelme and the Football Council will once again take the reins to try to improve Sebastián Battaglia’s team, confirmed for 2022, so below we review the XI that the greatest idol in the history of the “Xeneize” club dreams of.
It is true that Rossi is a guarantee on penalties and his performance under the three sticks has improved in the last time, but Riquelme wants to bring him a first-class goalkeeper to compete with him and the target is the Peruvian Pedro Gallese, who starts in the selection of his country.
After a poor start, the Peruvian, who is also a starter in the national team, recovered and showed all his level, especially in the final of the Argentine Cup against Talleres. It is a guarantee of going on the attack on the right side, with a speed above average.
Would a total reference and captain like Carlos Izquierdoz leave the starting team? For Riquelme, if Medel arrives, yes. The Chilean, who already played in Boca, had confessed that in 2022 he was willing to return to “Xeneize”. The multifunctional militates in Bologna in Italy and would arrive free.
Reference, leader, with World Cup experience and with that left foot that allows him to come out clean to the blue and gold team. It is a guarantee at heart and Riquelme wants it to continue leading.
The Colombian is an attacking animal, with splits, feints, dribbles with the ball stuck to his feet and even reaching the goal. You will have to improve defensively.
The great objective of the midfield is to specify the arrival of Agustín Canobbio, from Peñarol. “I sympathize with Boca, yes. If I’m honest I have no idea what my destiny holds “, said the Uruguayan.
He is the midfielder that the people of Boca want. He has already shown that the position does not weigh him down, that he is apt to be the “5” of the first team. Will they give him the great chance?
Almendra gives Boca a lot of travel, a lot of mid-distance shot, a constant complication for rivals. If he’s psyched up for soccer professionalism, he’ll be a diamond.
The dream that reveals Juan Román Riquelme. The former San Lorenzo, head of the Paraguayan national team, understood that the club’s desire was to have only him and do without his brother, Oscar, who could facilitate the negotiations because he would have a principle of agreement for his arrival in Qatari football. Ángel replied that he needed a few days to evaluate the proposal and give him an answer.
They wanted to bring in a lot of center-forwards, but at home there was the solution. The 20-year-old forward responded perfectly when called, with goals and spectacular aerial presence. Now it seems immovable.
“I have had a conversation with Boca, but they were somewhat scattered. The talk was a week ago and they expressed their interest,” said the Argentinos forward on ESPN F 12. His contract expires in December of this year.
#eleven #luxury #Juan #Román #Riquelme #dreams #Boca #win #Copa #Libertadores
Leave a Reply