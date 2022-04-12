Goalkeeper

German (Ibiza)

Ibiza returned to the path of victory, after five weeks without achieving it, with a solvent and hard-fought victory against the leader of the Second Division. Germán Parreño was key with his performance under the sticks, with interventions of merit, to highlight a triple save with 0-0 on the scoreboard.

defenses

Ignasi Miquel (Huesca)

Ignasi Miquel repeats in the eleven after scoring for the second consecutive game. Half-turn goal against Fuenlabrada. He has taken pleasure in leaning out of the rival goal and he has already scored four goals so far this season.

Alexander French (Zaragoza)

Zaragoza got a revitalizing victory against a Girona that had been launched, with five wins in a row and six games on target. Alejandro Francés was one of the reasons why this streak was cut short thanks to his defensive work. In addition, attendance was noted before Borja Sáinz played.

Carreira (Mirandez)

Sergio Carreira appears for eleven after his active performance against Burgos. The winger had 80 touches on the ball on his side, a real flow of offensive play. The icing on the cake of his performance came in the assist on Marqués’ second goal.

Ideal eleven of matchday 35 in LaLiga SmartBank.

LINEUP11

Midfielders

Borja Sainz (Zaragoza)

Borja Sáiz hooked Zaragoza in the fight for the playoff with a tremendous goal against Girona. He picked up a ball in the center of the field, fought with Jairo and Pol Lozano leaving both and after a long run, he faced Juan Carlos to beat him with a spoon.

Camel (Mirandan)

Camel has exploded in his transfer to Mirandés. The midfielder scored the goal of the day against Burgos and already has 14 goals this season. His goal was a true work of art, after a long career in which no one could stop him.

Arnau Puigmal (Almeria)

Almería returned to direct promotion after their solid victory against Ponferradina. The rojiblancos showed their best face with a victory in which Arnau Puigmal scored the second goal. Beautiful volley after a center by Samu Costa.

Kirian Rodriguez (Las Palmas)

Kirian never tires of scoring, who has already accumulated three games in a row seeing the door. The Las Palmas midfielder scored a great goal against Amorebieta, with a colossal volleyball after a first control with his chest. Unstoppable.

strikers

Herrera (Ibiza)

Herrera was one of the most outstanding players of the day with a performance to frame against Eibar. The striker scored one, gave another after an individual play and a third was annulled. He already has nine goals so far this season.

Marquis (Mirandes)

Marquis is still touched by the wand. The Mirandés striker scored twice in the comeback against Burgos and now has four goals in the last three games. The first came with a header and the second ended with an assist from Carreira, from inside the area.

Weismann (Valladolid)

Double by the Israeli striker to rescue Valladolid when it needed it most. The blanquivioletas were losing 2-0 to Málaga until their striker appeared to take a point from La Rosaleda. With these two goals, he adds 16 in the current course.