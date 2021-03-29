The thirty-first LaLiga SmartBank day had eleven protagonists that we detail below. Darder (Espanyol) and Pinchi (Fuenlabrada) stood out with two doubles. Juan Ibiza (Sabadell) scored to get his team out of relegation. In the goal, Riesgo (Leganés) completed eleven stops, seven of them from within the small area.

Goalkeeper

Risk (Leganés)

When your team is left with one less player in the 16th minute due to expulsion and you are a goalkeeper, all you have to do is pray. Or maybe not. Risk did not pray and did not need it. The goal of Leganés completed eleven stops, (seven of them in a small area) that is said soon, to end up saving a point against Almería.

Defenses

Bustinza (Leganés)

Nor can the work of the Leganés captain be underestimated, in the difficult game against Almería. Bustinza was a ‘second goalkeeper’ napping the danger that reached the goal. Three clearances, a blocked shot and an interception are his calling card in the match against the Andalusians.

Juan Ibiza (Sabadell)

Sabadell arrived in need of alegrías, which until last day was the red lantern of the competition. A condition that he ceased to have after his victory against Lugo and thanks to a perfect header by Juan Ibiza, which was worth adding the three points and leaving the relegation places. Third goal from the center.

Juanpe (Girona)

Girona are back fully into the fight for the playoff, after chaining two consecutive victories. Against Albacete this triumph came in an agonizing way, with a comeback and with two goals in added time. Juanpe was decisive in this regard, by signing up for Sylla’s first goal.

Midfielders

Darder (Espanyol)

Espanyol is finding its cruising rhythm again and is once again fearsome. Against Castellón he had to come back to achieve victory, in a match in which Darder stood out above all. The midfielder scored a double (his first since he was a professional), to achieve the victory.

David López (Espanyol)

In addition to Darder’s sensational match against Castellón, we cannot ignore David López’s. The Catalan team midfielder recovered from a debatable penalty committed on Ortuño, after a mistake by Cabrera; and rescued the team when it was most lost, with a goal that put the momentary equalizer.

Morlanes (Almería)

Morlanes’s task is not exactly to score goals, but from time to time he takes it out. Against Leganés, the Almería midfielder on loan from Villarreal scored his first goal of the season. A goal that in the end served to add a point, which moves Almería a little from direct promotion.

Pinchi (Fuenlabrada)

Pinchi made the other double, in the game that closed the day of Second. Both goals were rogue, taking advantage of two blunders by Manolo Reina. In addition, he was very participatory throughout the match, causing a penalty, completing two more shots on target and emerging victorious in eleven of 18 games.

Forwards

Sylla (Girona)

Sylla’s cartel is growing lately. The Girona striker scored against Albacete and accumulates three consecutive weeks watching the door. Against La Mancha his goal came in added time, when the game was dying, with a great header in a spectacular jump, in which he beat Tomeu Nadal.

Ortuño (Albacete)

If in Girona everything was joy for the comeback, in Albacete the opposite. However, the people of La Mancha have reasons to continue trusting in permanence. Among them, the spectacular state of form of Ortuño, who scored against Girona and accumulated three goals in the last four games.

Narváez (Zaragoza)

Zaragoza took a point from their visit to Las Gaunas, thanks to a goal from Narváez. The Colombian striker saw the door in the second half with a good goal that put the equalizer: Zapater crossed, and the striker snagged it just before the ball touched the ground. Unstoppable for Rubén Miño.