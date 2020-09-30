The third LaLiga SmartBank matchday had eleven protagonists that we detail below. Sabin Merino (Leganés), De Tomás (Espanyol) and Djuka (Sporting) made doubles. All the defenders of the eleven scored. Paris Adot (Ponferradina) and Rosales (Leganés) scored great goals and Mariño (Sporting) had no rival in goal.

Goalkeeper

Mariño (Sporting)

The current leader of Segunda can be calm with Mariño under the sticks. Despite the fact that Sporting played with one less for half an hour, the goalkeeper put the bolt and did not fit. Last season he was already a regular in these eleven years and against Girona he had a leading role. To his credit: nine stops, two of them from within the small area.

Defenses

Álvaro Lemos (Las Palmas)

Bittersweet match by the Las Palmas side, since despite scoring for the second consecutive week, he ended up in the locker room early when he saw the expulsion (70 ‘). The good part of their meeting was their goal. Tremendous right hand from outside the area at the exit of a corner, which slipped through the right post of the goal of Cristian Álvarez.

Akieme (Almería)

Akieme lived a case similar to Lemos. The full-back made his debut in the best possible way with Almería, scoring a good goal after a strong shot, to open the scoring against Lugo. In addition, he participated in the second goal, with a great deep pass to Juan Villar, so that he assisted Aketxe in the second goal. However, like Lemos, Akieme was sent off for a double yellow (58 ‘).

Rosales (Leganés)

If the eleven of this week is full of goals, Rosales could not miss. The Leganés side scored one of the most beautiful of the day. He received a pass from Bastón, he left his pair chopping the ball and at the same time accommodating it to his left leg and hit a strong shoe that slipped through the right squad of Marc Martínez. Despite this, he could not finish the game due to injury.

Paris Adot (Ponferradina)

Paris Adot wanted to join the party of the defenders and debuted his account with Ponferradina, in the undeniable triumph of the Bercianos against Rayo. The winger scored the third goal, with a shot from outside the area that slipped through Morro’s right squad. Defensively he was very good, with a 79% success rate in the pass; and four of six duels won.

Midfielders

Pathé Ciss (Fuenlabrada)

If there is a name that has been shining since the end of the confinement, it is Pathé Ciss. The Senegalese has gone from not having at Fuenlabrada to being a fundamental piece in the engine room. He showed it in the duel against Albacete, where he distributed the game and stole everything and a little more. In addition, he finished off his performance with a goal from a free kick.

Dani Rodríguez (Mallorca)

The Betanzos midfielder has been shining at Mallorca for three years, either in the Second Division or in his only season in the First Division. This new campaign, everything indicates that it will once again be important for the vermilion plans, with Plaza at the forefront. The victory against Sabadell was his work and grace with a good goal coming from the second row.

Ager Aketxe (Almeria)

After Deportivo’s disastrous season, Aketxe needed a project like Almería’s and a start to the championship like the one he experienced last day. The Basque was the leader of the Indálico team when he had the ball and rounded off his afternoon with a goal from Juan Villar, another of Almería’s brand-new signings.

Forwards

From Tomás (Espanyol)

Rivers of ink are going to be written this week in relation to the future of De Tomás but in the present, what is the boss, the forward is one of the best, if not the best, LaLiga SmartBank player. He showed it in the duel against Oviedo: he came out in the second half, it was a real headache for the Carbayona defense and he scored two goals.

Sabín Merino (Leganés)

Much and quality is what Leganés has on the attack front: Bastón, Juan Muñoz and Sabín Merino. The latter was the leader of his team in the resounding victory of the pepineros in a match that served to clear up doubts. He scored two goals and each one better than the other, one scissor and the other hunting a volley.

Djuka (Sporting)

You can’t start a season fitter than how Uros Djuka is doing. The Serbian has three goals but could be many more, since he is the danger of Sporting in each duel. Girona suffered (and in what way!) On his visit to El Molinón. Two goals, the first may be the best goal of the day, for the victory of a Sporting that dreams.