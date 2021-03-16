The twenty-ninth Day of LaLiga SmartBank had eleven protagonists who We detail below. Álex Muñoz (Tenerife), Javier Hernández (Leganés), Pejiño (Las Palmas) and Djuka (Sporting) stood out with doubles. Aburjania (Cartagena) scored a great goal from outside the area. In goal Dani Jiménez (Alcorcón) supported his team with several stops.

Goalkeeper

Dani Jiménez (Alcorcón)

Dani Jiménez had a difficult ballot against Almería. The Andalusians are the second highest scoring team, but the truth is that they crashed before the Lebrijano goal. He had up to five interventions, three of them worthwhile to endure the result and thus add an important point in the face of permanence. He has not conceded for two games.

Defenses

Alex Muñoz (Tenerife)

The goals are not only the work of the forwards and if not that they tell Álex Muñoz. The Tenerife side made a double to defeat Albacete … and what a pair of goals! Both arrived in the last five minutes of the game and from outside the area with two unstoppable lashes for Tomeu Nadal. With this victory the islanders settle in the middle of the table.

Javier Hernández (Leganés)

The thing goes of doublets in the defense. Javier Hernández did not want to be less and scored another against Oviedo, his former team. The side, of course, did not celebrate either of the two goals. In the first one he left two defenders with an electric dribble and scored with some fortune after a rebound. In the second, an action in semifallo by Arnáiz culminated.

Catena (Lightning)

Catena saw the door again for the second time so far this season. The center-back picked up a rebound after a semi-fallow shot from Guerrero, and with a right hand, he beat Cristian Álvarez. Goal of great importance, since it put the momentary tie at 2, after Rayo began losing 0-2 against Zaragoza.

Midfielders

Baby (Lightning)

The Big Date Baby is back. If the Portuguese managed to find continuity, we would be talking about an important player. The Rayo winger returned to his jurisdiction with a great performance in which he saw the door again when his own needed him most. And don’t say a goal … say a great goal: from a direct free kick, from 30 meters. Unstoppable. Before he could have scored, also from outside the area, but his shot crashed into the post.

Meseguer (Mirandés)

The Mirandés-Espanyol was one of the most interesting matches of the day and from which two names came out for this eleven. The first of them is unquestionable: Meseguer. The midfielder opened the scoring with a subtle touch of spur at the near post. Before his artwork he could have scored, but his shot crashed off the post.

Melamed (Espanyol)

Nico Melamed is the other player in question for Mirandés-Espanyol. The midfielder is making the most of the minutes he has in the team that saw him born and saved a point for his team against Mirandés in the last minute of the game, with an excellent shot with the head to Cabrera’s pass. With performances like this, little by little he is making a hole in the team.

Pejiño (Las Palmas)

Pejiño joined the double party with two goals against Fuenlabrada. Goals of the utmost importance, since they served to overcome. The first, the most beautifully made, with a left foot from outside the area in a shot in which he gave a beautiful jump. The second came after receiving a ball from Cristian Rivera, inside the area. He has four goals.

Aburjania (Cartagena)

Cartagena is in need of joys and although they failed to beat Ponferradina, they scored a good point in their fight for salvation. Aburjania opened the scoring with another great goal: control with his chest in front and an unappealable right hand that crashed into the post before entering the goal. His first goal since defending the Cartagena shirt.

Forwards

Djuka (Sporting)

Djurdjevic is still in a state of grace. The second top scorer scored a double against Mallorca, to give Sporting three points and thus get fully into the fight for direct promotion. His first goal came from the penalty spot and as much as it meant the sentence, it was after a beautiful Vaseline over Manolo Reina. He has already scored 19 goals this season.

Rahmani (Malaga)

In a match with hardly any chances, Rahmani was able to take advantage of the clearest he had to give Malaga another victory against Logroñés. His goal came with his head and at the far post, taking advantage of a good ball previously combed by Caye Quintana. The goal was reviewed in the VAR, but finally rose to the scoreboard as there was no offside.