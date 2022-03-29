The thirty-third day of LaLiga SmartBank had eleven protagonists that we detail below. Djuka (Sporting) and Camello (Cartagena) stood out with doubles. Special mention to the Girona goalkeeper, Juan Carlos, who made several worthwhile saves, including taking a penalty.

Goalkeeper

Juan Carlos (Girona)

He has earned it with portentous saves because against Almería he flew to take a shot from Robertone out of the top corner, he shone in Villar’s volley and he became enormous against De la Hoz in the maximum penalty. Almería shot four times on goal and Juan Carlos was an insurmountable wall.

defenses

Dani Calvo (Oviedo)

Oviedo clings to its playoff options after its incontestable victory against Fuenlabrada. Dani Calvo opened the path to victory with a great goal coming out of a corner. The centre-back went from the inside out before connecting an excellent header inside the goal.

Miguel Rubio (Burgos)

The central defender of the Burgos team was in charge of scoring the winning goal against a rival as difficult as Tenerife. He was also perfect in defensive work.

Oscar Rivas (Alcorcon)

The central potter got the goal for his team that gave him hope against Valladolid. In an example of mischief, he was the first to sense the trajectory of the ball, after having hit the crossbar, to beat the Valladolid goalkeeper.

Midfielders

Ander Martin (Real Sociedad B)

Ander Martín lived against Ibiza in one of his most special matches since he became a professional. The midfielder scored his first brace in the Second Division to give Real Sociedad a point in their fight for permanence.

Pedro Diaz (Sporting)

Sporting came back and in what way to end up thrashing Cartagena. Pedro Díaz was one of the most outstanding players of the rojiblancos and scored the fourth goal of the game, with a cross shot.

Roque Mesa (Valladolid)

Three minutes it took to overtake his team in Santo Domingo. The midfielder of the Valladolid team conceded a perfect shot against which the goalkeeper could not do anything. He was also in charge of managing the tempo of the match.

Jaime Seoane (Huesca)

The Huesca team midfielder saw the door again. His great season is being crowned with his scoring success. He has scored a dozen goals so far this season and is the one who maintains the illusion of El ALcoraz for more ambitious levels in the final stretch of this season.

strikers

Djuka (Sporting)

Djuka came back on his feet with a brace and an assist. The first was a penalty and the second, after masterfully driving and finishing a counterattack. To put the icing on a perfect afternoon, he served Pedro Díaz the ball for the fourth goal.

Fran Sol (Eibar)

If last week he rescued a point for Eibar at the last breath, this day he put on the hero’s cape to give victory with his solitary goal, which keeps the Basques at the top of the table.

Camel (Mirandan)

The product of Atlético de Madrid continues to amaze at the Mirandés. If last week he entered the eleven Roro, in this we have to highlight Camello’s great match. The rojiblanco youth squad participated in all three goals for his team, two goals (one in the rejection of a penalty missed by himself) and an assist.