The eleven combined with the best players of Date 6 of the UEFA Champions League

The group stage of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League is over and the qualifiers for the round of 16 have been established and will be drawn next Monday, November 7. On this last day, many teams needed brilliant performances by their figures to finish in the best way in the group.
Next, we go with the eleven combined with the best players of Date 6:
The French goalkeeper was key with a couple of impressive saves that kept the spurs in a match and that were key to qualifying for the round of 16.
One of the great promises of Guardiola’s team debuted in the Champions League in the best way by scoring one of his team’s goals and becoming one of the youngest to score in the UCL.
He scored one of the goals in his team’s victory against Inter and is recovering his best performance both on the right wing and as a central defender.
Author of Tottenham’s first goal in the hot match against Marseille and who later showed his best level throughout the match. He began to settle in Antonio Conte’s team.
The left-back was a constant threat to the Maccabi Haifa defense in Benfica’s 6-1 thrashing and even indulged in one of the Portuguese team’s goals.
The Japanese was key to the German team’s historic classification to the round of 16 by scoring one of his team’s goals.
The Dane scored the goal that gave him first place in Group D. In addition, he was key managing the midfield with all his physical display and ball recoveries.
The great revelation of the season who continues to shine in the white team and establishes himself as one of the best midfielders in the world. Yesterday he converted one of the goals of the merengue team.
The Egyptian scored one of the goals of the networks against Napoli at Anfield Road but were not enough to lead the group.
The Cameroonian striker is being one of the great sensations of Bayern Munich this season and in particular in recent games.
Author of two goals in Barcelona’s last match in this edition of the UEFA Champions League. He showed that he can be a starter in Xavi’s team.
