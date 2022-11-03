Friday, November 4, 2022
The eleven combined with the best players of Date 6 of the UEFA Champions League

November 3, 2022
in Sports
The group stage of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League is over and the qualifiers for the round of 16 have been established and will be drawn next Monday, November 7. On this last day, many teams needed brilliant performances by their figures to finish in the best way in the group.

Next, we go with the eleven combined with the best players of Date 6:

Hugo Lloris

Olympique de Marseille v Tottenham Hotspur: Group D – UEFA Champions League / Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The French goalkeeper was key with a couple of impressive saves that kept the spurs in a match and that were key to qualifying for the round of 16.

rich lewis

Manchester City v Sevilla FC: Group G – UEFA Champions League / Marc Atkins/GettyImages

One of the great promises of Guardiola’s team debuted in the Champions League in the best way by scoring one of his team’s goals and becoming one of the youngest to score in the UCL.

Benjamin Pavard

FC Bayern München v FC Internazionale: Group C – UEFA Champions League / Jonathan Moscrop/GettyImages

He scored one of the goals in his team’s victory against Inter and is recovering his best performance both on the right wing and as a central defender.

Clement Lenglet, Ivan Perisic

Olympique de Marseille v Tottenham Hotspur: Group D – UEFA Champions League / Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Author of Tottenham’s first goal in the hot match against Marseille and who later showed his best level throughout the match. He began to settle in Antonio Conte’s team.

Alexander Grimaldo

Maccabi Haifa v Benfica – UEFA Champions League / Socrates Images/GettyImages

The left-back was a constant threat to the Maccabi Haifa defense in Benfica’s 6-1 thrashing and even indulged in one of the Portuguese team’s goals.

Daichi Kamada

Sporting CP v Eintracht Frankfurt: Group D – UEFA Champions League / Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

The Japanese was key to the German team’s historic classification to the round of 16 by scoring one of his team’s goals.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Olympique de Marseille v Tottenham Hotspur: Group D – UEFA Champions League / Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The Dane scored the goal that gave him first place in Group D. In addition, he was key managing the midfield with all his physical display and ball recoveries.

Faith Valverde

Real Madrid v Celtic – UEFA Champions League / Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The great revelation of the season who continues to shine in the white team and establishes himself as one of the best midfielders in the world. Yesterday he converted one of the goals of the merengue team.

Mohammed Salah

Liverpool FC v SSC Napoli: Group A – UEFA Champions League / Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The Egyptian scored one of the goals of the networks against Napoli at Anfield Road but were not enough to lead the group.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

FC Bayern München v FC Internazionale: Group C – UEFA Champions League / Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The Cameroonian striker is being one of the great sensations of Bayern Munich this season and in particular in recent games.

FBL-EUR-C1-VIKTORIA PLZEN-BARCELONA

FBL-EUR-C1-VIKTORIA PLZEN-BARCELONA / JOE KLAMAR/GettyImages

Author of two goals in Barcelona’s last match in this edition of the UEFA Champions League. He showed that he can be a starter in Xavi’s team.

The group stage is over but the best of this #BenditaChampions is yet to come and you will enjoy it on the HBO MAX screen throughout Mexico.

