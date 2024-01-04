The elevator at the Jesús Marín de Molina de Segura health center is out of service, this being its second breakage in a period of more than two months. The PSOE has presented an urgent request for the Molina de Segura City Council to urge the Ministry of Health to take immediate and effective measures to resolve this problem that persists over time.

The situation was denounced in the Ordinary Plenary Session on November 2, where the PSOE warned of the urgency of addressing this problem. “The continuous failures in the elevator have generated inconveniences in the care of medical consultations, altering the service on dates with special demand due to the incidence of virus transmission,” according to the socialist spokesperson, Isabl Gadea.

The PSOE affirms that for more than two and a half months the elevator at the Health Center has suffered continuous breakdowns, affecting the operation of the center's professionals and, especially, the elderly or people with mobility problems.

For their part, the PP assures that they are aware of the elevator problem and are in daily contact with the department and the manager of Area 6. However, the repair is complex and its repair or replacement is being evaluated. according to the Health Councilor, Carlos Perelló.

Relocation



The popular mayor assures that patients with mobility problems are being relocated for consultation and it is the doctors and nurses who travel to see the patients. Perelló indicates that said elevator had another breakdown at the beginning of last November, the repair of which took two weeks and which the Murcian Health Service of the Region of Murcia was responsible for.

From then until now, the elevator has been working until, again, last week it broke down again. The mayor of the Popular Party states that “the elevator is already a certain age, the repair is complex and different possibilities and options are being evaluated.” They are in contact with the manager of area 6, Andrés Carrillo, and the Health Department of the Region of Murcia, so that it can be resolved as soon as possible.