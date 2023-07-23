More than 2,500 years ago, a Phoenician vessel, probably belonging to a merchant carrying luxury goods from the eastern Mediterranean and North Africa, had an accident off the coast of Cartagena. The boat collided with the stony coral reef of Bajo de la Campana. This massive rock formation, hidden just below the surface, has been the cause of shipwrecks for millennia. The Phoenician ship sank and lost its merchandise, which ended up remaining in a sea cave for thousands of years until a team of Spanish and American archaeologists began excavations in 2007.

The team of archaeologists has recovered ceramic and bronze objects, tin and copper ingots, lead ore nuggets, amber and numerous elephant tusks. These tusks could help the scientific community unlock the secrets of an extinct elephant population. “If the ship sailed from North Africa, the ivory could belong to North African elephant specimens, a species that became extinct sometime in the Roman period,” says Patrícia Pečnerová, a biologist at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark. “In reality, we know next to nothing about these elephants, as few historical records exist.”

The famous war elephants that the Carthaginian general Hannibal commanded across the Alps in 218 BC during the Second Punic War were most likely North African. They probably inhabited the entire region north of the Sahara desert and possibly also along the eastern coast as far as Sudan and Eritrea.

However, no one really knows what species it was. “Some people think that they could have been African savannah elephants, based on what is most plausible from a biological point of view,” says Pečnerová. “But others think they were probably smaller, so they could be African forest elephants.” Some even claim that they could have been Asian elephants or even a completely different species. The ivory recovered from the wreck offers a unique opportunity to generate genetic data on these elephants and explore their origins.

Pečnerová was the principal investigator of the project STAMPEDE, funded by the EU, which ended in May this year after 24 months in operation and in which the genetic information of elephants from all over Africa was used to create a reference map of diversity. This has allowed him to place the ancestral DNA extracted from the ivory from the wreck on the current genetic map, with the aim of discovering if these elephants are genetically different or related to any of the current populations.

The trait tools developed by the project could also be used to analyze genetic diversity and monitor current elephant populations, thus contributing to their conservation. The information these ancient tusks provide could show the genetic diversity of elephants before humans began to hunt them intensively and destroy their habitats.

“The ivory from the shipwreck is a window into the past,” says Pečnerová, a Slovakian postdoctoral researcher who moved to Denmark in 2019. “We have an opportunity to examine elephants as they were 2,500 years ago, before today’s many anthropogenic pressures.”

Knowing this baseline of natural diversity levels could help the scientific community determine whether the genetic diversity of modern elephants is of concern. Although human exploitation and consequent population reductions often decrease the genetic diversity of animals, some species have (and can assimilate) naturally low levels of variation. Possessing all this information could help make conservation decisions and, for example, decide whether breeding programs should focus on increasing the diversity of the species.

Anticipate poaching

As in Phoenician times, ivory continues to be traded today. Although the international trade in ivory was banned in 1989, many countries continue to allow its sale within their borders. These domestic markets are considered one of the main causes of elephant poaching and ivory trafficking.

According to WWF, in the world there are approximately 415,000 African elephants and between 40,000 and 50,000 Asian elephants in the wild. Every year more than 10,000 elephants are killed for their tusks. Between 2002 and 2011, the African forest elephant population declined by 60%. Currently, there are less than 200,000 specimens of these large herbivores left, which are in critical danger of extinction. More than half of the remaining African forest elephants live in Gabon, whose territory is almost 90% covered by tropical forests. These wooded areas make it difficult for foot patrols or aerial surveillance to combat poaching.

FORSE, an EU-funded project, aims to enable elephants themselves to alert rangers to the presence of poachers. “The idea is to use the movement behavior of forest elephants to first try to understand their reaction to poaching and human activity more generally, and then to infer the level of poaching based on their behavior and space use patterns,” explains Marie Sigaud, the project’s principal investigator.

The ForSE project, which began in August 2021 and will end in May of next year, is the result of collaboration with the National Agency for Natural Parks (ANPN) from Gabon. Their patrols have been fitting elephants with GPS tracking collars that provide data on poaching activity. In areas where poaching is known to take place, Sigaud observes how elephants behave and use space: how far they go and whether they venture into forest clearings, for example.

Sigaud, a conservation biologist at National Museum of Natural History from Paris, France, also analyzes differences in elephant behavior in areas with different levels of poaching. As he explains, these animals try to avoid contact with humans, so when they find themselves in habitats that they consider dangerous it is mainly because they know that human activity is at the lowest levels. For example, those who live in urban areas tend to be more active at night. “Therefore, one of our hypotheses is that, in areas with large forest clearings, it is more likely that elephants are there more at night than during the day,” says the researcher. “We think this is different in areas where poaching is low or non-existent.”

Early results suggest that elephant behavior changes based on poaching risk. This is because elephants often know the dangers they face, as on other occasions they have been shot or seen other members of the herd killed.

“They are very smart animals,” says Sigaud. “Many of them have already had run-ins with hunters.” As he points out, patrols often spot and identify elephants with old gunshot wounds. In the future, GPS data could help alert the ANPN to behavior changes in elephants when they sense danger. This would allow patrols to be sent to the area in question with the aim of preventing poaching.

The research referred to in this article has been funded by the EU through the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA). Article originally published in Horizonthe European Union Magazine for Research and Innovation.

