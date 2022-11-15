Today, Tuesday, November 15th, the 17th G20 Summit begins in Bali, Indonesia. Until the beginning of the year, the summit would have a clear purpose, world economic recovery as humanity begins to emerge from the covid-19 pandemic. With the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, however, and the continuity of the conflict, the summit gained new expectations. The problem is that these are expectations that can be frustrated.

The G20 is an economy-led forum, bringing together nineteen major national economies plus the European Union. It gained strength precisely to discuss international financial stability in the context of the 2008 crisis. Later, guidelines such as sustainable development were incorporated. It was not created to be a forum for political consultation.

The very fact that the event, with the motto “Recover together, recover stronger”, is held in Bali is connected with the initial purpose of post-pandemic recovery. The island, whose economy depends on tourism, has been deeply affected by the pandemic. Indonesia, occupying the rotating presidency of the G20, opted to hold the summit in Bali for the event to serve as a world showcase and recover tourist interest in the paradisiacal destination.

War

The point is that, today, it is not possible to talk about the world economy without talking about the war in Ukraine. And the conflict does not seem to have a solution in the short term. Officially, the positions of Ukraine and Russia are too far apart to negotiate. In recent days, there has been speculation of some momentum in talks due to the meeting in Turkey between CIA director Bill Burns and his counterpart from the Russian SVR, Sergei Naryshkin.

Joko Widodo, president of Indonesia and host of the G20, was certainly aware of this. Therefore, he invited Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, to the event, with the expected presence of Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian will speak to the G20 by video, without a physical presence, and Putin has announced that he will not go, replaced by his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov. That is, without face-to-face negotiations between leaders.

Just as a side note, Russia, Mexico and Brazil are the only participants not represented by their heads of government or state. This is only the second time that the Brazilian president does not attend the G20. In 2010, Lula suspended his participation due to floods in Alagoas and Pernambuco. That year, Jair Bolsonaro did not provide clarification on his absence.

Of course, the G20 summit will not be a completely wasted opportunity. We will have the first personal meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping as representatives of their countries. The two had a long relationship when Biden was Obama’s vice president and Xi Jinping was his counterpart, Hu Jintao’s vice president. The meeting is expected to provide a clear blueprint for how the relationship between the two powers will play out.

Other opportunities

In addition, as already explained in other circumstances, this type of summit allows for a myriad of bilateral meetings between leaders unlikely to be in the same place. For dedicated and interested leadership, they allow for full schedules and many opportunities. It also allows for unofficial side conversations that can advance important agendas and agendas.

Negotiations within the G20 ministerial meetings have also yielded agreements for post-pandemic economic recovery funds in economically fragile regions, as well as a possible fund to prevent future pandemics. Other agendas, such as sustainable development, are eclipsed by COP 27, which is taking place simultaneously in Egypt. Something that could have been avoided, by the way.

Still, Bali’s G20 will have to deal with a huge elephant in the middle of the room. Fuel, renewable energy, food prices, infrastructure projects, all of this is directly linked to the conflict in Ukraine, so these topics will not be discussed in depth. And all this reasoning has only one logical conclusion, which, unfortunately, is independent of the efforts of the G20.

Economics and politics are not dissociated. There is no ideal, ethereal world, such as a physics question in an entrance exam. Wanting to rethink the world economy without thinking about the current conflict in Ukraine is like the issue that asks for a resolution while the vestibulando “disregards the friction”. So what we’re going to see most at the G20 will probably be calls for the conflict to end. It won’t be in time for the summit, unfortunately.