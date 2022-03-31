El Fuerte, Sinaloa.- In order for visitors who come to enjoy these upcoming vacations Holy Week in El Fuerte feel safe and can enjoy the tourist areas of the municipality, the Ahome City Council is ready with the security strategy.

The director of Public Security, Nathanael Téllez, stated that they are ready with the operative holy week 2022where they will work in coordination with Civil Protection, Red Cross and Firefighters.

They will be present in the seven syndicates of the municipality, working as a team with the Federal, State and Municipal Organisms. There are more than 60 elements of the Preventive Police, 27 transits, 33 vigilantes and 238 Civil Protection who participate in the mega-operation.

Read more: The 7 municipal trustees of Ahome protest

“The Carousel operation will be implemented on the Los Mochis-El Fuerte and Carrizo highways towards El Fuerte, permanent surveillance to keep the units visible, and during the night the curves that demand danger will be illuminated to prevent accidents,” he said.

Municipal Police, Public Ministry, Prosecutor’s Office and National Guard will be offering their services to give attention to ceremonial centers, recreational centers with the aim of monitoring the tranquility of all vacationing families.

Citizens are invited to respect the tranquility and safety of visitors, any report will be taken pertinent actions to arrest people who disturb the order.