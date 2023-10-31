

Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Asian Championship for the Optimist category was launched through an elegant opening ceremony, on the breakwater, in the capital, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President of the Marine Sports Federation, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, President of the Sailing Federation. And modern rowing, and the tournament continues until November 4th.

The ceremony continued with the start of the UAE national anthem, followed by the march of the participating teams, the flags of 28 countries, and 170 competitors. The delegations toured the place, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan delivered the opening speech of the competitions, welcoming the delegations and participating teams, and said: I am very happy to welcome you to the Emirates, where the heritage is. Connected to the sea, rich in the vocabulary of sailing and searching for pearls, and happy to see a large number of sailors participating in the waters of the capital, Abu Dhabi, in search of excellence.

He added: I hope that the week will be a special memory for everyone who participates, and once again we welcome everyone, and we wish you a happy stay in your second homeland, the Emirates.

Madiya Al Neyadi, the UAE national team player, took the players’ oath, as I see, the head of the Al-Hakeem Committee for the referees’ oath, before the championship signal was officially issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan and Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, marking the start of the races and competitions.

The opening ceremony was attended by Faisal Niaz Tarmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan, Avondale Paul, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Dominica, and a number of officials from the marine sports sector, as well as event sponsors Abu Dhabi Marine and the local Al Mariah Bank.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan sent a message of thanks to all the participants, wishing all the teams success in the competition, and said: “The tournament reinforces the concept of marine sustainability, which we are working to establish in the club’s various activities and sports, and also helps to spread and apply the most important principles of sustainability.” .

He added: “Optimum is one of the important sports, as it is the beginning of the stages of modern sailing and the transition to the large categories, and it is also the basis for modern sailing.

Competitions continue until November 4, the closing day of the huge tournament, which is being held in the Emirates for the first time, and at the regional level as well. The event is organized by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, in cooperation with the Modern Sailing and Rowing Federation, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Marine Sponsorship and the local Al Mariah Bank.

