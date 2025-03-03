

03/03/2025



Updated at 02: 17h.





Ana de Armas It was one of the most elegant of the Oscar 2025 awards. The Cuban Spanish actress chose a design of a design of a design in Los Angeles Louis Vuitton Black and tailored.

It is a silhouette crepe dress and tail, with a halter neck and a Bustier de tul embroidery jewel as distinctive detail.

Ana de Armas in Los Oscar 2025





Ana de Armas completed the elegant look with black sandals and pending Diamonds With the monogram of the French house. He also carried diamond and rubies rings, also from the Vuitton jewelry collection.

In order not to subtract prominence from the dress, for the hair he chose to wear the loose hair without waves and a discreet makeup in autumn tones.