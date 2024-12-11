With the arrival of the Christmas season, Certina, the Swiss watch brand, is positioned as the ideal gift for those looking for unite elegance, technology and durability in a single accessory. This year, the brand presents an exclusive selection of models designed to capture the spirit of Christmas with style and sophistication.

Certina DS PH100M Lady. It is an elegant watch with a retro design from the 70s. With its dark mother-of-pearl or black lacquered dial, its shiny indexes and its leather or textile strap, it combines a most elegant style with maritime airs. In addition, its Precidrive quartz caliber guarantees unwavering precision.

Certina DS PH100M Lady

This elegant wristwatch features a 37.5 mm diameter round stainless steel case, with anti-reflective sapphire crystal and fluted unidirectional rotating bezel with 60-minute scale. The sporty and feminine design of this wristwatch is characterized by its elegant contrasts.

In both models, Super-LumiNova treatment on the hands and bezel ensures optimal readability even in the dark. The metal indexes also add a touch of sophistication: they are finely carved and provide sparkling reflections. In addition to being elegant, this model is functional and resistant, since its design guarantees water resistance of up to 10 bars (100 meters).

Certina DS PH100M Lady

Certina DS-7 Chrono Auto. It is a sports watch inspired by paddle tennis. The striking dial features a grid structure reminiscent of the net on a paddle tennis court, and its modern automatic movement features an anti-magnetic silicon hairspring that is unaffected by even the fastest volleys.

Certina DS-7 Chrono Auto

Dynamic and resistant, this model has a 42 mm diameter stainless steel case and its water resistance up to 10 bars (100 meters). The protected crown, classic mushroom-shaped pushers and tachymeter scale combine sporty style with functionality. The small seconds at 9 o’clock, a 30-minute counter at 3 o’clock and the date complement the hours and minutes display. Under the sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment is a dark blue dial, enhanced by a raised grid structure. Super-LumiNova coating on the hands and indexes ensures readability even in the dark.

In addition to the dark blue version, you can choose between two models with a dark green or black dial. They all feature a steel bracelet with a quick-change system. It has an automatic caliber with a silicon hairspring.

Certina DS-7 Chrono Auto

Certina DS Action Diver Chronometer. Diving watch with a water resistance of up to 30 bar (300 meters), which meets the strict requirements of the ISO 6425 standard. It is a reliable precision instrument that allows you to control your dive time at all times.

Certina DS Action Diver Chronometer

Its functional features include a protected screw-down crown, a unidirectional rotating bezel with ceramic inlay, and a Super-LumiNova coating on the hands and indices. Its matte sand-colored dial, which contrasts with the black ceramic bezel and gold-colored handsOr, it gives it a modern touch. The black, gray and beige striped textile strap enhances the colors of the watch and is made of tide ocean sustainable material. The strap also ensures a secure fit to the wrist and has a quick change system.

The self-winding mechanical caliber A05.231 beats in its Round stainless steel case with a diameter of 44.5 mm. Its silicon spring is not affected by magnetic fields. In addition to the sand-colored version with a striped strap, the model is also available with a classic steel bracelet with diving extension, black or blue dial and matching colored ceramic bezel.

Certina DS Action Diver Chronometer

Certina DS SUPER PH1000M STC. It is a diving watch inspired by the 1970 model, with 1000 m water resistance. This model features a blue dial with orange accents and luminous indexes. Part of its sales support the Sea Turtle Conservancy in the protection of sea turtles.

Certina DS SUPER PH1000M STC

The DS (double security) construction is complemented by outstanding features such as the unidirectional rotating bezel with security system, the automatic movement with power reserve of up to 80 hours and NivachronTM antimagnetic hairspring.

The dial discreetly evokes the special blue hue of the STC logo, while the orange accents are identical in hue to those of the existing DS Super PH1000M models; The set creates a striking contrast with the robust black rubber strap.

Certina DS SUPER PH1000M STC