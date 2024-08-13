Governor Nikitin: A drone resistant to electronic warfare was used against the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast

In the Kursk region, the drone Prince Vandal Novgorodsky, resistant to electronic warfare (EW), developed in the Novgorod scientific and industrial center Ushkuynik, was used against the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was reported by the head of the region Andrey Nikitin in Telegram-channel.

“The enemy will be defeated! The drone “Prince Vandal Novgorodsky” is operating in the Kursk region,” he wrote. According to the governor, the drone has proven itself at the front, it is based on revolutionary communications and control technology, against which electronic warfare is powerless.

The drone’s name comes from the legendary Prince Vandal, one of the rulers of Slovensk, which is usually identified with Novgorod, Nikitin added.

Earlier, the general designer of the Astron Design Bureau, Vitaly Serov, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not have access to entire classes of weapons that are available to the Russian troops.