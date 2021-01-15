The EPR should be ready for use nationwide by the middle of the year

In theory, the EPR was introduced on January 1, 2021. In practice, however, you will only come into contact with the e-file if you actively push its creation.

First of all, a field test with statutory health insurance physicians is now running in Berlin and the Westphalia-Lippe region. “The electronic patient file connects the insured with doctors, therapists and pharmacies and serves for a better and more secure exchange of information in the health care system”, explains Alina Hesse, consultant for Health & Pharma at the digital association Bitkom. “200 doctors will test the ePA in the model regions. It should then be ready for use nationwide from mid-2021, with around 200,000 doctors, therapists and hospitals. “

But if you are already interested in the subject, you should be able to get access to the ePA immediately from your health insurance company via their respective website. You then download a free app, this is how it works with the Barmer.

At the market leader Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), you first download the TK app from the store and then you can register in the app. “The individual encryption is activated”, says TK. “This ensures that only the insured can see, save and manage their data themselves. The information is not stored on the smartphone itself, but on secure servers in Germany. “

Access to the ePA with a special PIN for the health card

To access the ePA, you need a special PIN for the health card, which is also available from the cash register. When it comes to the very personal subject of health, data protection is of course particularly important. The basic EPR rule is: each patient decides for himself which information is stored for how long – and only he determines who is allowed to access the digital file and how. However, that doesn’t really work out yet, which means that the dentist could currently also see the psychiatrist’s findings. “Fine-grained rights management should only be possible from January 2022,” says Bitkom expert Hesse.

Digital prescriptions can soon save you going to the doctor

Practical: You can also store an emergency data record in the EPR. In the long run, you should be able to get electronic prescriptions on your smartphone and redeem them in pharmacies, which should save you a lot of going to the doctor. Referrals to specialists should also be made digitally. And from 2023 you can make your own eHR data available for research in anonymised form. That too, of course, voluntarily.