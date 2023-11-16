The electronic eye that imitates human vision

Bernabé Linares, research professor at Imse, in the CSIC laboratory that develops the event camera.

One of the aspirations of science and technology is to develop systems with the capabilities of the most complex organism in nature: the one made up of the 37 trillion cells of the human body. As a whole, it is unfathomable, but partial progress can be made. He Institute of Microelectronics in the Andalusian capital (Imse), from the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and the University of Seville, has focused on the system that makes vision possible. Conventional cameras capture an image that, repeated between 30 and up to 100,000 times per second, forms a sequence. But the eye and the connections with the brain allow us to go further and can focus and perceive minimal changes that allow us to adapt to interpret the environment and act accordingly without having to store all the information. It is a capability that Imse already applies to dynamic vision sensors (DVS) for event cameras that have been adopted by companies such as Samsung and Sony.

Conventional cameras are more like hyperrealistic painting than vision. They capture the image of a frame and reproduce it. Its main advances have been in resolution: incorporating more pixels to gain definition and avoid possible defects with processing. “They can provide a huge amount of data that requires a central office and a lot of wiring to transmit it. But someone has to process,” explains Bernabé Linares, a research professor at Imse.

“The biological retina does not take images. All information goes through the optic nerve and the brain processes it. In the conventional camera, each pixel is autonomous and, at most, is made to interact with its neighbors to adjust the luminosity. But a digital image at the exit of a tunnel can be all white or black while we, except in very extreme conditions, can see what is inside and outside,” adds the researcher. This capacity is essential, for example, for the development of autonomous driving vehicles.

This characteristic of human vision is known as foveation, a mechanism that allows maximizing resolution in the area where the vision is focused while maintaining a low resolution in the peripheral vision areas. In this way, the amount of information generated by the retina is reduced, but the visual recognition capacity for decision making is maintained.

He Neuromorphic Systems Group Imse is looking for an electronic eye with these and other capabilities inspired by biology, a sensor that allows results at high speed, without enormous power consumption and that minimizes the amount of data necessary for effective processing. With these premises, the event camera has been developed, which does not work with frames, but with continuous flows of electrical impulses (events or spikes) produced by each photosensor (or pixel) autonomously when it detects a sufficient change in light.

“In these cameras,” Linares points out, “the starting information is provided by the contours of the objects. But they are not images: it is a dynamic flow of pixels (events) that change and the processing phase imitates the brain, which also establishes a hierarchy of layers.”