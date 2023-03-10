The Ministry of Community Development revealed the completion of the initial version of the electronic access policy for people of determination, and told «Emirates Today» that the ministry worked in cooperation with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government and the Advisory Council for People of Determination to develop the proposed version of the policy, stressing that it is expected to be approved soon. by the Cabinet.

The Ministry stated that the development and implementation of the policy aims to facilitate the access of people of determination, including those with autism, to information, electronic services and communications in a smooth manner, in a way that suits their abilities, and away from the distraction and interference of audio and visual stimuli while surfing the Internet, noting that the Ministry is working on completing the proposal for the initial version. of the electronic access policy, based on global practices in this field.

The Ministry stated that the work on completing the draft electronic access policy for people of determination also comes within the framework of implementing the “reasonable accommodation arrangements” axis stipulated in the “National Policy for Empowering People with Autism,” adding that the axis includes the necessary and appropriate amendments and arrangements that do not impose an inappropriate or inappropriate burden. Necessary for people of determination, which are needed in a specific case, to ensure that persons with disabilities enjoy all human rights and basic freedoms, and exercise them on the basis of equality with others.

The Ministry explained that the electronic access policy for people of determination defines an organizing and supportive framework to enhance the accessibility of persons with disabilities to means of communication and information technology, as these persons face many difficulties and challenges that prevent this from being achieved.

And she stated that the electronic access policy for people of determination guarantees the commitment of telecommunications service providers to provide telephones, user interfaces, transfer services, and special price schemes, as well as public telephone services, taking into account the ease of access to them by people of determination. It also includes terms and conditions for telecommunications service providers, national bookshops, producers and distributors. Digital content in the state and public sector institutions.

The policy aims to integrate people of determination into the information society, enabling them to benefit from all the advantages of communication and information technology, as well as supporting their access to digital knowledge resources.

The policy states that producers and distributors of digital media must work with suppliers and manufacturers to ensure that the software that runs them contains aids that enable people with disabilities to use them on an equal basis with others.

The draft e-Accessibility Policy for People of Determination obliges public sector institutions to create websites and content that enable people with disabilities to access them in accordance with international standards, by creating websites to ensure their benefit from government services provided via the Internet. It also obliges public sector institutions, Including banking institutions, applying service improvements to ensure the availability of public service outlets and ATMs adapted for the use of persons with disabilities in all vital areas.

The Ministry affirmed that it relied, in drawing up the draft policy, on the experiences of many developed countries in this field, and worked to consult with the concerned authorities, to develop a vision for mechanisms to implement the policy effectively. She added that the concept of digital access is based on ensuring that people of determination have access to information and communication technology on an equal basis with other people, by removing obstacles that may prevent that access, and from their use of ICT products, services and applications.

Friendly environments for people with autism

Last year, the Ministry of Community Development issued a guide for “Friendly Environments for People of Determination with Autism”, as part of the implementation of the “reasonable accommodation arrangements” axis stipulated in the “National Policy for Empowering People with Autism”. The guide includes three main axes to make healthy environments, travel environments, and shopping environments as accessible and comfortable as possible for them, as the guide targets decision makers and workers in government and private institutions and sectors, and all members of society, to make the experience of travel, shopping and entertainment, as well as the experience of receiving health services safe. Smooth for people with autism.