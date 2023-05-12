The closer to a power tower, the fewer flowers. And that has to do with the bees, stressed by the electromagnetic field of the tower. This is what a group of Chilean entomologists have observed who have carried out a series of experiments in poppy fields and in the laboratory. The scientists found that exposure to electromagnetic fields altered the expression of bee genes related to stress and behavior. The result was that the plants near the towers produced fewer seeds, affecting their survival. This could be happening along the entire length of the line and with other key insects for pollination.

California poppy (Eschscholzia californica) is an invasive plant native to this region of the United States and Mexico. But the beauty of its orange flowers has made it an ornamental, and it is cultivated in various areas with a Mediterranean climate. There are also those who have found a medicinal use for it. The poppy needs bees to pollinate its flowers. These insects use a sophisticated navigation system supported by magnetic receivers to find the flower fields and return to the hive. But the electromagnetic fields of the high tension towers could be interfering with this ability, short-circuiting an interaction that is basic both in nature and in agriculture.

After observing that the flowering of the plants was less around the high tension towers, Marco Molina, director of the Integrative Ecology Center of the University of Talca (Chile) and a group of Chilean and Argentine researchers wanted to see what was happening. They suspected that there was a connection between electricity, plants and bees. To investigate it, they focused on several fields of California poppy (naturalized long ago in Chilean lands) in the town of Quinamavida. To compare the possible impact of electromagnetic fields, they located several high-voltage pylons, some of them out of use. “One of the experimental complexities is evaluating the tower effect; that is to say, how the presence of a metal structure with hundreds of meters of cable affects the visits of pollinators”, highlights Molina. That is why they studied the behavior of insects in areas with active and inactive towers.

As detailed in the scientific journal Science Advances, measured the range and intensity of the electromagnetic field around the towers at various distances (10, 25, 20, and 200 meters and beyond). Near the inactive poles, the electromagnetic field did not reach 1.5 microtesla (the tesla is a unit of measurement of electromagnetism). Meanwhile, at 10 meters from an active tower, the intensity was 9.47 microteslas, falling by half at 50 meters and being negligible from 200 meters.

Bees use the earth’s electromagnetic field in their navigation, so there is a possibility that artificial electromagnetic fields interfere with the natural one. To find out, they analyzed honey bees (Apis mellifera) who visited the different fields. They found that those that foraged closest to the active rooks produced an excess of a protein called HsP70. “We selected HsP70 because it has a widely observed functional role in insects and that it is activated by stress factors; therefore, it acts as a molecular marker for a condition of environmental stress”, explains Molina. This stress is manifested at the physiological level in an increase in temperature and in changes in the behavior of the animal.

To measure the extent of these disturbances, the scientists carried out a series of experiments in the laboratory, exposing several bees to a solenoid, a coil that generates its own electromagnetic field when an electric current passes through it. After exposing them to a field of the same intensity as the one measured near the towers, they studied the expression of 14 genes related to the immune system or navigation. In 12 of them, they observed expression differences between exposed and unexposed bees. Regarding the HsP70 protein, the expression was 52% higher in the former than in the latter.

The last part of the investigation focused on observing the impact on pollination. The bees go where there are more flowers, regardless of whether there are high tension towers. But where there were, the frequency of visits to the closest flowers (within 25 meters) was 308% lower than in the fields where there was no active tower. The reduction percentage is limited to 16% if the flowers are more than 200 meters from the operating towers.

A long-term negative effect

“But the bees do not avoid these areas and that is precisely the problem. Being exposed to the electromagnetic field, even for very short periods, generates a negative physiological impact for a long time, which impairs pollination,” says Molina. The end result was that around the towers there was less abundance of California poppies and fewer flowers. Under them is the stem that hides the seeds, so the reproduction of the plant is compromised.

Although the scientists carried out their work in the vicinity of the towers, they are convinced that the impact is reproduced throughout the entire high-voltage line, as it would show that the towers, some 20-meter-high metal structures, did not affect bugs if unplugged. Although new studies would be needed, Molina ends up assuring that electromagnetic fields not only affect bees, but also “other pollinators that inhabit the area, including bumblebees, butterflies, and beetles.”

In 2019, Adam Vanbergen, a scientist at France’s National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, led a review of what science knew about the impact on pollinating insects of various electromagnetic radiations, from visible light to that emitted by mobiles. “In the visible spectrum, there was increasing confirmation that artificial light at night can alter pollinator communities, potentially affecting plant pollination,” says Vanbergen. But, he adds, “at the time, there was no evidence from fieldwork or solid scientific studies showing a clear effect of the non-visible part of the spectrum of human-produced electromagnetic radiation.”

Hence, Vanbergen values ​​this work by Chilean scientists. “It seems solidly executed and has a good mix of laboratory evidence of physiological impacts and field evidence for the disruption of insect foraging and plant pollination,” he says. This French expert in pollination ecology highlights the use of active and inactive towers to base the observed effects on electromagnetic radiation and not on other sources. Regarding the impact on other species, Vanbergen recalls that the honey bee is “a very social bee, with a powerful ability to orient itself in the landscape and may be more sensitive to this disturbance than pollinating insects, so it would be necessary to take Be careful not to extrapolate it to other species.

