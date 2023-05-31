Next stop: 2030. This is the date, more like the decade, in which the European Commission wants buses to have zero emissions, a complicated journey and one that seems not to pick up speed yet. In Spain, to date and according to data from Transport & Environment (T&E) of every 100 buses “only four are zero emissions”. A very distant percentage of other European countries such as the Netherlands where penetration rate exceeds 80%.

Despite the community guidelines and the proximity of 2030 on the calendar, the Spanish urban bus fleet continues to receive diesel vehicles. Almost 7 out of 10 buses registered in Spain last year were powered by diesel, 6% are pure electric and 0.3% use hydrogen as the energy vector for their propulsion. “It is not as easy as opening the lid of the diesel tank and changing it for a plug,” says Javier Martínez Prieto, Alsa’s director of operations and maintenance.

Infrastructure, investment or autonomy are some of the barriers for these vehicles to arrive, although the forecast of the Association of Urban and Metropolitan Public Transport (ATUC) is that the current 400 electric vehicles serving Spanish cities will become a thousand in the next exercise.

The data, optimistic, are still far from reality. This newspaper has asked the councils of the main cities in Spain about the buses that make up their municipal fleets and compressed natural gas (CNG) reigns as fuel.

“While transitioning from fossil gas to biogas or biomethane is one of the proposed solutions to make gas vehicles cleaner and allow for reduced CO2 emissions, T&E has looked at this possibility and has concluded that that it is not a viable solution neither for air quality nor for decarbonising road transport”, the community organization Transport & Environment points out in a report.

This type of fuel, mainly methane, is the one chosen by Madrid and Barcelona for the decarbonisation of their bus fleet. “The financing frameworks and political strategies of the European Union should not classify CNG as a clean vehicle technology or a sustainable transport fuel,” they warn. “We cannot leave out any technology,” said Repsol’s director of sustainability, Clara Rey, in an interview with this newspaper.

Although, European money is directed towards a technology: electrification. European funds NextGenerationEU have reached municipalities to finance the purchase of these new vehicles. “A 100% electric urban bus compared to a 100% diesel bus, of those of a lifetime, can have an 80% increase in costs”, highlights the director of operations and maintenance of Alsa. The cost of these vehicles is one of the barriers for their ‘silent’ engines to start. Currently, the price, depending on the model, is around 450,000 euros on average, not far from 300,000 for a diesel.

However, this community money covers part of the outlay, the European Commission grants 200,000 euros per vehicle, and up to 260,000 if they are 18 meters long. Thus, the announcements and investments of the municipalities accumulate. Madrid has planned to spend almost 100 million euros on 150 12-meter electric buses between 2022 and 2023, Barcelona plans to add 233 electric buses by 2025, Valencia this year received the first 20 vehicles of this type at the beginning of the year and Zaragoza will add 68 more to his fleet.

Load and autonomy, headaches



The investment in the purchase of vehicles is not the only one, “we must also talk about chargers, in the redesign of workshops and even in the way of parking the buses,” reveals Martínez Prieto. A change in the depots and also in the management of the fleet, because the ‘recharge’ of a diesel “is done in 15 minutes and the charge of an electric one takes 7 or 8 hours,” he adds.

Today, the autonomy of electric buses is close to 400 kilometers, “it does not cover 100% of the daily service on a route,” points out Martínez Prieto. “Although there are nuances,” he warns. In the case of pure urban lines, the distance covered by this public transport is between 200 and 300 kilometers a day, while in the metropolitan lines the fork amounts to 350 and 500 kilometers and “this is where the industry still has to resolve this issue.” challenge, but he is about to achieve it, ”he adds.

Although, this is not the only challenge, because “the challenge is that you have to charge all of them at the same time,” says the Alsa spokesman, and charging is not like refueling diesel. “In this case we are talking about six or seven hours,” they emphasize.

This paradigm shift is causing the depots of municipal transportation companies to be electrified and chargers to appear, although one question remains: Is the electrical network ready for this demand?

And the hydrogen?



In the catalog of vehicles available for purchase there are Euro 6, hybrid, CNG, hybrid, electric and… hydrogen buses. One of the main advantages of this latest technology is that it does not produce CO2 emissions, the only thing it emits is water vapour. On the Spanish streets there are already buses with this technology circulating. “We believe that it will be a reality more for long distance than for urban transport,” specifies Martínez Prieto.

The Municipal Transport Company of Madrid (EMT) has closed an agreement with CaetanoBus to incorporate 10 hydrogen buses into its fleet in 2024. Barcelona started it in 2022 and for this year it expects to launch 20 more. “We will continue to invest in this type of technology,” said Laia Bonet, president of Transportes Metropolitanos de Barcelona (TMB).

This technology solves some barriers that electricians have. “Its charge is like refueling a diesel: it takes a few minutes,” explains the Alsa spokesman. “It is completely safe and, unlike CNG, you do not need to put on PPE for loading,” he warns.

However, the deployment of hydrogen, especially green, is very residual in Spain. “20% of renewable hydrogen projects worldwide are in Spain,” announced the Secretary of State for Energy, Sara Aagesen, at the end of 2022. Although, the definitive takeoff will not take place until 2050, according to data from the European Hydrogen Backbone, when the Iberian Peninsula should be generating 33 million tons per year.