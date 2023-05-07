We can say that climate change is one of the most important political aspects of our lives, and CO2 is one of the factors that contribute the most to this climate change. It is a gas that is emitted naturally and through human action, but our emissions are what cause devastating changes on a global scale, such as coral bleaching in the seas, the extinction of species, a more erratic climate and extreme, among others.

CO2 is emitted through deforestation and burning fossil fuels. The use of energy in transport and in industries represents about 75 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, so if we change the way we produce energy, we could drastically reduce these emissions and curb climate change. .

Transportation accounts for about 20 percent of all global greenhouse gas emissions, and this is mostly due to the daily use of fossil fuel-powered vehicles that emit greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Therefore, combining a transition to renewable energy sources with the global use of energy-efficient vehicles such as bicycles and electric transport could have a huge impact on global greenhouse emissions.

The electrification of land freight transport is a topic of great importance today. However, it also presents some challenges that need to be addressed for effective implementation.

Some of the main problems in the electrification of land transport, always speaking of merchandise transport, and especially with regard to medium and long-distance routes, are the lack of incentives and adequate public policies, which are a major obstacle. for the electrification of land transportation. Although some governments have implemented incentive programs to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, these have a clear focus on the private vehicle, and there is also a lack of a coordinated approach at the national or international level.

The high initial investment required is one of the main obstacles to the electrification of road transportation. Installing charging infrastructure and purchasing electric vehicles are expensive, and can be difficult for many companies to justify. In addition, we cannot forget the lack of certain components, which are considerably delaying the delivery of new vehicles.

This is coupled with the resistance of trucking companies to changing their business models, as many trucking companies have invested heavily in internal combustion trucks and related infrastructure, and may be reluctant to switch to electric, despite the benefits long-term.

The lack of proper charging infrastructure is another major hurdle. Although new charging stations are rapidly being developed, there is still a great shortage in many areas, making the adoption of electric vehicles difficult. This problem is not only for terrestrial motor transport, it is also suffered by the private driver who owns an electric vehicle, since each charging station can cost more than 80 thousand dollars.

Another difficulty is the low autonomy of electric vehicles, especially if we are talking about medium and long distance transport. Although new battery technologies are developing rapidly, the range of electric vehicles is still less than that of internal combustion vehicles.

Among the reasons, we have not detailed the legislative changes, especially in relation to urban distribution, whose competence falls on the municipal authorities. The changes and different policies carried out by the councilors of the main cities do not help or encourage transport companies to advance in a change such as eliminating combustion vehicles for electric ones.

Arizona and Sonora plan to implement a pilot program for electric cargo trucks, for 6 to 12 months, the program will analyze important data such as how long the batteries last while the trucks wait and the life of batteries with different pounds of cargo, how long does the battery last with and without cargo, among other data, they will start with four tractor-trailers and two charging stations, they are already in talks with vehicle manufacturers such as Volvo, Nikola and Tesla; and charging station developers and the scientific research community to test and develop a standard for charging Heavy Electric Vehicles.

The electrification of motor transport presents a series of more robust challenges than those posed by many of the authorities, however, with the development of more advanced battery technologies and the growing concern for the environment, it makes a change to be seen of the trend in the medium term, but which needs a push, especially from the economic point of view.