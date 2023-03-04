In 2010, during the signing ceremony for the Affordable Care Act, then-Vice President Joe Biden could be heard telling President Barack Obama, “This is big stuff.” And he was right. Now that he occupies the presidency, Biden has been at the forefront of three major initiatives. After several years during which the phrase “Infrastructure Week!” it became a joke, he passed an important infrastructure law. He also passed a law to encourage US production of sophisticated semiconductors. And most importantly: Congress has passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which despite its name is primarily a weather provision. We are finally taking real steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Yet many observers, including myself, have wondered if Biden’s climate policy is big enough. The media often use hyperbolic language to refer to any program that involves spending hundreds of billions of dollars. That is why Biden’s initiative, which the Congressional Budget Office estimates will involve around $400 billion in climate-related spending, has been called “huge.” But the spending will be spread over a decade. And the budget office projects cumulative GDP for the next decade to exceed $300 trillion.

Therefore, we are talking about spending just over a tenth of 1% of GDP. Could this be enough to make a real difference in dealing with a danger to our existence? Well, there are two reasons to believe that climate policy may be something much bigger than the numbers suggest. But there are also reasons to worry that it could fall short, not because of insufficient spending, but because of a decisive limiting factor: an inadequate electrical network.

The first reason to believe that the Biden policy could be a big thing is that it comes at a crucial technological moment. There was a time when it seemed that limiting greenhouse gas emissions would require difficult decisions, that it would have to be achieved largely through savings and increased energy efficiency, which, in turn, would require a significant price to be paid for carbon, either by taxing it or through a cap-and-trade system in which emitters had to buy permits. In fact, there would still be good reasons to tax carbon if that were politically feasible.

But advances in renewable energy and related technologies, particularly batteries, make it now seem almost easy to achieve a low-emissions economy. It is not hard for us today to imagine a society where people drive electric vehicles and cook on induction hobs using electricity generated by solar panels and wind turbines, and do not feel like they are making a sacrifice. So the role of politics becomes one of accelerating this transition, of pushing us past the tipping point towards a sustainable economy. And this need not require large amounts of public money, just enough to act as a kind of catalyst for change.

A second, somewhat related reason to think Biden’s climate policy is big is that the program doesn’t actually force spending $400 billion. What it does, above all, is establish the conditions under which consumers and businesses can enjoy tax breaks for switching to green technologies. The $400 billion figure is based on an estimate of how many people will actually benefit from those bonuses, and given the spectacular pace of technological advancement, that estimate may ultimately fall short.

A Credit Suisse report indicates that the tax breaks could “drive activity levels much higher” than anticipated, and that federal weather-related spending could actually amount to $800 billion or more. Add to this that a multiplier effect can occur, as private companies make complementary investments to those that directly receive the bonus, so Credit Suisse considers that, in reality, the size of the climate action plan may be more in the around 1.7 trillion dollars. So it’s possible that Biden’s program is bigger than it seems. Which is good, given the importance of the matter.

Now what worries me. The United States finally has a serious climate strategy. However, this depends not only on the expansion of solar and wind power, but also on the connection of these energy sources to the electrical grid. But the US power grid is undercapacity and generally a disaster. This is partly because there is actually no American network. Investments in electricity transmission are, in the words of a Reuters report, “controlled by an intricate web of local, state and regional regulators with significant political incentives to contain spending”. And this regulatory system was not designed to handle the sudden influx of new energy sources. Consequently, just getting permission to connect to the network can take years.

This is how I see it: suddenly, a clean energy future seems possible overnight thanks to a technological miracle and a political miracle (the success of the Democrats, despite razor-thin majorities in Congress, when passing laws that turn out to be even better when examined). But we may need a third miracle, a bureaucratic miracle, to get the power grid right and make all this work.

Paul Krugman is a Nobel Prize Winner in Economics. © The New York Times, 2023. Translation from News Clips

