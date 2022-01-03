Electricity companies are going to benefit directly from more than half of the entire tax reduction approved by the Government to cushion the electricity bill, estimated in its last extension at around 2,000 million euros. In its last decree, the Executive agreed to extend until April 30, 2022 the reduction from 21% to 10% of VAT and the special electricity tax from 5.11% to 0.5%, the legal minimum, and is maintained until March 31 the suspension of the 7% generation tax paid by companies.

Precisely of all this amount that will cease to be collected, 1,050 million euros will cease to be collected due to the suspension of another three months of the Tax on the value of energy production, a 7% tax that electricity companies had been paying until its suspension.

This is recognized by the Government in the economic impact report that accompanies the decree law that extends tax reductions in electricity, but also in masks, and contemplates measures to boost the recharging points of electric vehicles, self-consumption and the call for places for the SEPE.

In this document, to which Europa Press has had access, the Government figures at 1,967 million euros the cost to the public coffers of extending the battery of tax reductions approved to contain the increase in cost of the receipt, according to estimates made by the State Agency for Tax Administration (AEAT).

The extension of the VAT reduced to 10% during the first four months of the year for practically all domestic consumers amounts to 459 million.

An impact similar to that of the application of another four months of the minimum rate of 0.5% of the Special Tax on Electricity, about 467 million euros compared to what would be paid if taxed at 5.11%.

The estimate of the Tax on the value of electric energy is made from external sources as there is no direct information on the tax base and raises the tax reduction to 1,050 million euros, more than double that of the other reductions for one month less .

On the other hand, the wholesale cost of electricity rises 1% this Tuesday to 152.15 euros / MWh thanks mainly to the cheaper gas in world markets.