“Human avalanche”. This is how they describe in an energy company the avalanche of requests from consumers to hire the last resort fee (TUR) of the gas that the Government has decided to subsidize with a budget contribution of €3 billion. In a traditionally quiet market, with eight million users (compared to the 27 million for electricity) and where the free market had been able to compete with the regulated rate, everything has been turned upside down, since said rate “has become unbeatable”.

The regulated marketers, called last resort (CUR), are four companies that, by law, supply households that wish to benefit from said rate. All of them are being overwhelmed and controlled by the CNMC. These CURs are subsidiaries of Naturgy, Iberdrola, Endesa and Total Energies, which bought EDP’s client portfolio in Asturias and Cantabria. As you have been able to find out Five days, Some have asked the Ministry for the Ecological Transition for an urgent solution so that the contract change process can be more or less automatic. Those affected complain that the department she heads Theresa Rivera it has not given them a time frame to adapt.

Among the measures, they have proposed that any marketer, not only the regulated ones but also those of the free market, can also offer the regulated rate. According to business sources, the ministry is studying italthough, a measure of this type would require the approval of a regulation with the force of law.

According to data from the CNMC, of ​​the eight million domestic gas consumers, 6.5 million held contracts in the free market in 2021 and 1.5 million in the regulated market. For historical reasons, the distribution of the portfolio is unequal: Naturgy has 2.5 million in the free market and 1.2 million in the regulated market; Endesa, 1.3 million and 230,000, respectively; Iberdrola, one million in the liberalized and 54,000 in the TUR and TotalEnergies, 800,000 in the first and 60,000 in the second.

Until the Government announced its decision to subsidize the TUR, these market shares had remained practically stable, since transfers at this rate they were barely around 60,000 a year, with which “the transfer operation was simple and did not require too many troops”, they indicate in the sector. But the overflow of change requests (by telephone, in person at stores or through the Internet) has put companies between a rock and a hard place: they are accused of negligence and not wanting to contract the regulated rate. In addition, they face a file from the CNMC, which requires frequent data on the processes.

Requests skyrocket

Those affected defend themselves by assuring that a bottleneck has been generated that is impossible to unblock. Naturgy has registered 63,000 requests to hire the TUR since the measure was announced, it manages 5,000 contacts a day and has multiplied the number of operators by 12. Iberdrola has gone from some 60,000 customers to 180,000, with 5,000 contracts in one day. Endesa has signed “tens of thousands of contracts in October, without incident”, and has strengthened its customer service channels.

Despite the reinforcement, the companies calculate that “even if the numbers were multiplied by a hundred, taking into account that managing a contract (if the user is lucky enough to contact an operator) the transfer of the more than six million consumers of the free market it would take a year”.

The request to extend the TUR to the entire market, given that this subsidized rate can make free marketing disappear, “invokes” community regulations, since in its communications the European Commission recommends it. In fact, Germany, which has decided to subsidize natural gas for households this winter, offers all marketers the possibility of selling at a regulated price, which generates a collection right for all.

Be that as it may, 89.4% of the domestic free market is in the hands of the big four; 9%, in that of a dozen independent companies and the remaining 1.5%, other very small companies. Among those ten are Repsol, Audax, Eni/Aldro, Fenie, Factorenergia, Geo Alternativa and Energy VM. Hello, Luz it was on this list until it decided a month ago to abandon gas trading because it was ruinous. Adding free and regulated, Naturgy has 47%, Endes, 19%; Iberdrola, 14% and Repsol, 3.5%.