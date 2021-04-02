The electricity bill for an average user rose almost 11 euros on average in March compared to the same month last year, according to an analysis carried out by Facua-Consumidores en Acción.

Specifically, the report indicates that March ended with a 26.5% year-on-year increase in the average price per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity, which stood at 14.13 cents (indirect taxes included), compared to 11 , 16 cents from the same month of 2020. This is shown by the analysis of Facua-Consumidores en Acción on the evolution of the semi-regulated PVPC tariff.

In fact, the organization warns that this increase is even greater than the one registered during the month of January, when it reached 25.8%. However, he adds that the price of kWh this month has not reached the levels of the first month of 2021, when it was an average of 16.75 cents and ranged between 7.30 cents the cheapest day and 22.14 the most expensive.

Facua-Consumidores en Acción explains that the rise is due to the increase in prices in the electricity generation market from hydroelectric plants and the fact that the market for CO2 emission rights has exploded.

All in all, the average user’s bill thus rises by 18%, since from the 80.48 euros in January and the 62.08 euros in February, the monthly bill for the average user in March stood at 70.90 euros. This represents an increase of 18% compared to 60.06 euros in March last year. The difference reached 10.84 euros.

In this context, the organization advises “to distrust claims” based on flat rates or price stability for a year “and not to go to the free market because there companies do not offer cheaper rates but quite the opposite.

Thus, Facua demands that the Government accelerate the fulfillment of the programmatic commitments adopted by PSOE and United We Can at the beginning of the legislature on energy policy.

Among them, it stands out its demand to lower the “very high” price of the power term, the application of a lower price for the first kWh consumed and the elimination of the over-remuneration received in the wholesale market by certain technologies that were installed in a different regulatory framework, prior to liberalization and which have more than recovered their investment costs.

On the other hand, it demands a “substantial” reduction in indirect taxes applied to the electricity bill of families, which according to the organization exceed 27%, by adding the general VAT of 21% with the special tax on electricity. Finally, he hopes that a reform of the social voucher so that many more consumers can access it and increase the discount it represents on the semi-regulated PVPC rate.