The electricity bill in April registered the highest increase in history, 46.4% for the standard user, according to an analysis released this Friday by the consumer organization Facua. Their data point to an increase in the cost of the bill, which has increased, on average, by 26 euros compared to April last year. In turn, the rise in the price of electricity has been the key factor in the upturn in inflation recorded in the fourth month of the year, the highest since October 2018.

The analysis of Facua-Consumidores en Acción on the evolution of the semi-regulated tariff (PVPC) indicates that with the average price per kilowatt hour (kWh) for this month of April, the average user’s bill will amount to 81.55 euros, compared to the 55.71 euros of the same month of 2020. The cost of the kWh has experienced an increase of 70.7%, going from 9.98 cents – indirect taxes included – in April of last year to 17.04 euros in the last 30 days.

Comparison effect

The comparison effect (base, in economic jargon) is especially important in this strong year-on-year increase: in the analysis published this Friday, Facua recalls that in April 2020 – in full confinement – the kWh had the lowest price in 16 years ( for all of 2004 it was set at 9.95 cents). But the high price of kWh this April has been the consequence, fundamentally, of the historical highs that the price of CO2 has reached in Europe, which continues to be decisive for the configuration of rates in the Spanish wholesale market, explains the consumer organization.

Despite the high rise, Facua advises users not to “fall into the trap” of contracting free market rates and to maintain or sign up for the semi-regulated Voluntary Price for Small Consumer (PVPC), offered by the marketing companies of reference imposed by the Government. The studies carried out by the association year after year show that the PVPC is the “most competitive” rate and is only above some offers on the free market in certain months.

Facua also regrets that the Executive does not speed up the fulfillment of the programmatic commitments adopted by the PSOE and United We Can at the beginning of the legislature on energy policy. These included the lowering of the price of the power term, the application of a lower price for the first kWh consumed and the elimination of the high remuneration received in the wholesale market by certain technologies that were installed in a different regulatory framework, previous to liberalization and that they have “more than recovered their investment costs”.

The association also claims a substantial reduction in indirect taxes that are applied to the electricity bill of families, which exceed 27%, by adding the general VAT of 21% with the special tax on electricity. Likewise, the organization advocates a reform of the social voucher so that many more consumers can access it and increase the discount it represents on the semi-regulated PVPC rate.