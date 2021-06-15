The electricity bill for the month of June will be the second most expensive in history with an average of 88.11 euros (taxes included), according to the Facua consumer association, which maintains that if the prices of the electricity are extrapolated to a full month From June 1 to 15, the average user’s bill would suffer a year-on-year increase of 27.53 euros. If so, it would be the second most expensive bill in history, with only 88.66 euros ahead of the first quarter of 2012. The interannual increase of these fifteen days represents 45.4% for the average user compared to June 2020, when the monthly receipt stood at 60.58 euros. The average user’s bill last May was 82.13 euros.

According to Facua, the average user has a contracted power of 4.4 kW and a consumption of 366 kWh per month. Regarding the percentages of consumption in the three time frames of the new billing system, the association has taken as a reference the current average user profile without hourly discrimination published by the CNMC, which consumes 45% of electricity in off-peak hours 29% during peak hours and 26% during normal hours.

More information

The price of kW has gone from 4.30 euros per month (for a 30-day month) to 3.69 euros on average (3.21 euros during peak hours plus 0.15 euros in valley and the marketing margin of 0, 33 euros), according to what he points out. The average price per kilowatt hour (kWh) from June 1 to 15 was 13.62 cents in off-peak hours (always including taxes), 18.19 cents in flat hours and 30.35 cents in peak hours. In June 2020, the average price without hourly discrimination was 11.31 cents; in June 2019, 13.78 cents. As for the average of last May, it was 17.20 cents.

If the consumption of the average user in each time slot is weighted, the average price of kWh these first fifteen days of June amounts to 19.65 cents, 73.7% above the 11.31 in June 2020. The price it is approaching the historical peak of the second week of January 2021 (from 8 to 14), when it reached 20.64 cents.

Industry sources point out that last year was atypical and the average KWh price was 36 euros, exceptionally low compared to the average of previous years, which was around 46 euros, which makes Facua’s comparison very questionable. Likewise, they emphasize that in June of last year the system of charges and tolls was different from the one that came into force this month with the hourly periods. To this they add that the rise has been produced by the disproportionate increase in the price of CO2 and gas rights, which continue to rise and with prospects of following that path, factors that Facua does not mention.

The association calls on the Government for solutions to “the brutal rate increases that electricity companies continue to apply and a change in the new billing system for time slots in force since June 1, which alone represents an increase in the price of energy. consumed by a very high percentage of consumers and especially harms the most disadvantaged economies ”.

And it highlights that the average decrease of 14.2% in the price of the fixed term of the invoice, the contracted power, “is absolutely insufficient, especially considering that during the Governments of Mariano Rajoy it increased by 103%”. The association also regrets that the vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, has not publicly stated that the CNMC must modify the schedules, with the advance of the off-peak period at 10:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday. This request from Facua was taken as a banner by the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra.

Although it positively values ​​the cut of 1,000 million in overpayments to electricity companies for the non-emission of CO2 in hydroelectric and nuclear power plants, Facua urges the Government to fulfill the promise of applying a lower rate for the first kilowatt hours (kWh) consumed , one of the commitments included in the agreement signed by PSOE and United We Can in December 2019. Likewise, the association demands a comprehensive reform of the social bonus so that many more families can benefit from it and a VAT reduction in the invoice of domestic consumers, who pay more than 27% indirect taxes by passing on the general VAT, of 21%, plus the special tax on electricity.