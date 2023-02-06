Opponents of electric driving (and there are quite a few of them) will find it hilarious that ANWB calls it a broken down vehicle, but in this case it is not a vehicle that often breaks down. It is a vehicle for people who are unlucky. Baby oil is not made from babies either. The ANWB is now putting 30 copies of the ID. Buzz Cargo as roadside assistance.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz van de Wegenwacht has a total of 600 kilos of extra stuff with him. As a result, Volkswagen and the ANWB expect the range to be 250 kilometers. The specified consumption (which is always slightly less in practice anyway) is more than 400 kilometers. The ID. Buzz has a universal spare wheel, several batteries, a first aid kit and a jump start system on board.

‘Optionally, the new ANWB bus can also carry a so-called charger on the towbar, so that the ID. Buzz can recharge electric cars that have stalled on the spot,’ reports Volkswagen. Think of this as a kind of power bank. In addition to the ID. Buzz also drives 110 copies of the ID.4 to provide roadside assistance. Roadside Assistance wants to be emission-free by 2030.