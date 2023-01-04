The car you knew was coming is finally here. Volkswagen presents the ID.7 today and you can see it as an electric Passat for the sake of convenience. It is one of ten (!) electric models that Volkswagen wants to launch before 2026, with which they want to be ‘represented in all segments’. For the reveal, he wears a special outfit that resembles a zoomed-in QR code.

Not really useful if you want to scan the code, so Volkswagen put smaller versions on the hood and on the side windows. By the way, we just get a 404 error when we scan the code. What is immediately striking about the Volkswagen ID.7 is the long roof that extends all the way to the buttocks. A continuous roofline makes the car more aerodynamic and you see this more and more on sedans.

The range of the Volkswagen ID.7

A lower air resistance ensures a more economical car and therefore a longer range. According to Volkswagen, the range of the large sedan should be 700 kilometers. Unfortunately we do not have further specifications. We do know that it is on the MEB platform, just like the other ID series cars, up to the Buzz.

With a wheelbase of 2.97 meters you should be able to sit comfortably in the back. You can control the airflow in the Volkswagen ID.7 via the infotainment screen. So you no longer have to sit at the ventilation openings yourself. In addition, the air conditioning or heating switches on automatically when you approach the car, so that the cabin warms up faster.

Bigger screen, still sliders

The boss of Volkswagen already promised improvement when it came to the infotainment system. In any case, the screen has grown to 15 inches and the sliders of the heating are illuminated this time. The counter behind the wheel also looks a bit nicer than the small separate screen. Also would the car augmented reality have in the head-up display.

When will the Volkswagen ID.7 come?

Volkswagen will show the world the final production model in the second quarter of 2023. After that, the order books can open and the car can be ordered. It is not yet known when the Volkswagen ID.7 will be delivered exactly.