The Celestiq is unlike anything Cadillac has made before. It’s not just a luxury car – it’s an ultra-ultra-ultra-luxury car that is built according to the personal wishes of the customer. The Celestiq is therefore not just a Cadillac among Cadillacs: it is the Rolls-Royce among Cadillacs. It is therefore quite logical that the Celestiq is about the same price as a Ghost.

Cadillac announced this week that the first customers can assemble their Celestiq. They receive help from a personal assistant and the designers of the company. Just about anything is possible in the configuration. When Cadillac announced the car, the brand already spoke of a price “above $ 300,000”. Now Cadillac announces the price of the Celestiq: it starts at $ 340,000, which is about 310,000 euros. And then the customers still have to go wild with the options.

Specifications of the Cadillac Celestiq

Under that gigantic body is an 111-kWh battery pack and two electric motors. Together they produce 608 hp and 868 Nm. Fast charging is possible with up to 200 kW and the Celestiq gets a new function called Ultra Cruise. This is an extended version of Super Cruise, GM’s hands free driving assistant, which functions in more places than just pre-programmed highways.

We think the Celestiq looks great – long and low with a distinctly fastback profile. It has a huge visual impact, and that’s before you even get in. Inside, there’s a 55-inch display that dominates the dashboard. The rest of the car lets you imagine yourself in a world full of champagne glasses and caviar snacks.

Each Celestiq is hand-built at GM’s engineering center in Warren, Michigan. A special room called the Artisan Center has been set up in this factory. We’d like to take a look behind the scenes here. No more than six cars are built at a time. Given the infinite possibilities to personalize the car, all Celestiqs should be different. At least, we can hope so. Get creative, folks.