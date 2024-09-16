Johann Sommer drives a truck. Every working day. He is loaded with Heineken beer, which he takes from the brewery in Holland to the German Heineken central warehouse in Duisburg. The route is driven twice a day. That is nothing special in itself, but since the beginning of the year Sommer has been touring with other colleagues in purely electric tractors. Each of the five Mercedes-Benz Actros E 300s has already covered around 80,000 kilometers, and by the end of 2024 it will probably be 130,000.