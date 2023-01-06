Large pick-ups are generally not built for the canals of Amsterdam or the narrow streets of Vreeswijk. Yet you see the Ram 1500 in particular still driving here quite regularly. It is mainly sold to entrepreneurs. Could the Netherlands also warm up to a less thirsty and electric version of the Ram 1500?

The production model will be named Ram 1500 BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle), but first the brand wants to please us with the Ram 1500 Revolution. Think of it as a preview that doesn’t appear in showrooms. Ram calls the appearance of the concept “brutiful,” a contraction of brutal and beautifull. Perhaps more importantly, the car is extremely practical.

The cargo bed extends all the way to the frunk

The frunk of the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV is special. There is an opening through which the cargo area in the front (where the V8 is normally located) extends to the cabin. There is also a serving hatch from the cab to the rear cargo box, which allows you to transport objects almost 5.5 meters long in the pick-up. Not enough? Then you can also extend the cargo box.

Get into the back of the Ram 1500 Revolution via the suicidedoors and you are greeted by two chairs. These are on rails and are easy to dismantle. There is a huge 28-inch touchscreen on the dashboard and the wing mirrors have been replaced by cameras. It’s not clear how much of all the innovation sticks for the production version.

Specifications of the electric Ram 1500 Revolution

Ram is not disclosing the power output of this concept or the production model. Ram does report that there will be two electric motors for drive to all wheels and that there will be a battery pack that can charge at a speed of 350 kW. Charging is done with 800 Volt and within ten minutes you should have an extra 160 kilometers.

Is the electric Ram 1500 BEV coming to the Netherlands?

Currently, most entrepreneurs do not pay BPM on their Ram 1500 with a petrol engine. In that respect, the electric Ram 1500 would have no added value. However, it can make a significant difference in fuel costs to drive such an electric pick-up. For the time being, there are no concrete plans from the group to bring the car to the Netherlands, but there will always be smart dealers.