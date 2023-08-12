The differences between large cars and small cars have never been so sensational as in the case of electric cars: the former have batteries that weigh like a small car (we are in the order of 800 kg), the latter like two people (about 150 kg ). That’s why the “hope” (given that increasingly gigantic monsters are arriving on the market) is to push the production of small electric cars.

Just one figure to understand why: the expected demand for critical metals for the electrification of passenger transport in the Union could be reduced by up to 49% between now and 2050, if national governments and the EU worked to reduce the size of batteries and Automobiles. This is supported by a new analysis by Transport & Environment, the independent European environmental organization for sustainable transport.

According to the report, to decarbonise its fleet by 2050, Europe will need 200 times more battery raw materials than last year, unless action is taken now. As? With the adoption of policies aimed at encouraging the production of small and affordable battery electric vehicles, chemical innovation in battery production and the reduction of journeys with private cars: this would lead to a reduction from 36% to 49% the demand for critical metals, especially lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese.

On the other hand, what is the point of having an autonomy of 500 km and more remains a mystery: the private car spends more than 95% of its time at a standstill and when it moves, in 50% of the cases it makes journeys of less than 6 kilometres. And in 40% about 33 km. Only a niche of electric cars really needs highway ranges. But today we have a hundred models on the market with batteries as heavy as boulders and only two cars with tiny batteries: the DR1 and the Smart Fortwo, the latter however having just gone out of production. A given, yes, which should make us reflect.