The upcoming Renault 5 will have a brother. The new and electric Nissan Micra will be launched in 2024 and will have many of the same parts. Both electric cars roll out of the factory in France. Nissan even showed some teaser images today. The new Micra gets a contrasting roof, cute round lights and pronounced shoulders at the rear, just like the Z and Juke.

The electric Nissan Micra will have a battery of more than 50 kWh and should be able to travel 400 kilometers according to WLTP. That is a very usable range. Many cars in this segment, we call a Fiat 500, Mini Electric or Honda e, get considerably less far. Doesn’t that make the small electric car unaffordable? According to Nissan and partner Renault, this is not the case.

The electric Nissan Micra should be as expensive as a petrol car

The Renault 5 and the electric Nissan Micra will use a new electric platform called the CMF-B EV. The two companies say the electric cars are about as expensive as comparable petrol cars. And that without additional subsidy. Mind you, with new emissions restrictions, petrol cars will become more expensive. So do not expect that this Micra will only cost 15,000 euros.

Nissan doesn’t just want to make cars that people buy because the law or taxes force them to. The car should be a driver’s choice. “The goal is to bring prices in line with combustion engine cars, but deliver better performance,” said Nissan.

Renault and Nissan have already sold a million electric cars together and know how to reduce battery costs. The platform is also used for the new Renault Megane, Nissan Ariya and the next Leaf. The Micra does get a cheaper type of battery chemistry. A petrol version of the new Micra is not coming to Europe. Will the electric Nissan Micra be charming enough to leave the Renault 5?