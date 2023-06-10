In a few years we can already enjoy what BMW M can do with electric power.

The automotive world is busy developing electric cars. In fact, every brand is currently scratching their heads when it comes to EVs and how they can make something fun out of them. BMW M faces a challenge in that regard. One of the highlights of their sports products is their ability to build great engines and cars that can take corners. Two things that will become a bit more difficult with an EV.

BMW M EV is coming

Still, BMW M has to try something and they will do so soon. In conversation with development boss Dirk Häcker knew AutoExpress unravel an important detail. Häcker indirectly says that the first M EV is based on the Neue Klasse platform, which is due in 2025. That is also the platform on which, for example, the new 3 Series is based. Auto Express therefore claims that the date for the first EV from BMW M is around 2026 or 2027.

Emotion

Häcker does say things that potentially make you happy as a car enthusiast. For example, he wants the DNA of an electric BMW M to remain a fun car. Acceleration figures, where an EV scores really well, are less relevant than steering behaviour, for example. “Now we are never really the fastest in terms of acceleration, but we do have a total package, which is nice. That total package must be the reason for a car.” Häcker also says that they are experimenting with ways to make driving behavior better for heavy cars, something they can already do with petrol cars.

The real thing

Häcker does say that no Toyota-esque practices are added to the BMW M EV when it comes to, for example, a simulated manual gearbox. “That is possible, but is it really fun?” The common thread therefore seems to be that BMW leaves many options open to experiment with, as long as the result is a nice EV. That sounds hopeful, but it is a case of ‘seeing is believing’. And we will probably see it in 2026, with an expected kind of electric M3 or M4.

This article The BMW M electric models are on their way appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

