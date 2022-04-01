The electric Renault Mégane is the latest arrival on the market of the French brand.

Alicante hosts the Urban program on its way through the second tour throughout Spain. After having managed to impact some 93,000 people in its first phase in which it toured Zaragoza, Oviedo, A Coruña, Valladolid and Córdoba, it arrives this weekend in the Valencian Community. Organized by the Renault Group in collaboration with the General Directorate of Traffic, this program will visit a total of eleven Spanish cities in 2022.

The Urban roadshow gives citizens the opportunity to discover first-hand the secrets of the full range of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles from Renault and Dacia. In addition, awareness of the new ‘city 30’ model is also one of the important points of the program. One of the great protagonists in this event in Alicante among the ecological vehicles present is the new

Renault Megane one hundred percent electric, the latest novelty of the French brand on the market.

All the keys, tips and tricks of eco-mobility for the whole family can be found this weekend with the Urban program in Alicante, it is open to the public free of charge and is located next to the esplanade of the Port, on the quay of Levant. Among the various activities, one of the most outstanding is that attendees can sign up for ‘test-drives’ of the vehicles present.

On March 31, the event was presented by the Provincial Traffic Chief, Antonio Jesús Fornes Méndez; the director of Public Affairs, Social Impact and Communication of Renault, Jesús Presa; the director of the Port Authority of Alicante, Carlos Eleno Carretero; Riquelmo Gomis, manager of the Gomis Automobile Dealership and Jesús Ramos, director of the Urban Program.