There Electric Fiat 500 it is proving to be a successful model. In Italy it is permanently at the top of the ranking of best-selling electric cars and abroad he collects prizes. The latest acknowledgments come from Germany and from the competition “Best Cars 2023”. The readers of the trade magazine “car motor und sport” in fact they voted the 500 in first place, both in the general classification that in the Mini Car import ranking. In this competition category they were voted 19 models of current vehicles from German and international manufacturers.

Electric Fiat 500 Best Cars 2023 award

The electric Fiat 500 is Best Cars 2023, according to the readers of the specialized magazine auto motor und sport. German motorists appreciate the characteristics of the Italian electric car by voting for it not only as best imported city carbut also in first place in the general classification, where it compared and beat the national competitors.

The electric Fiat 500 wins the Best Cars 2023 award

The electric Fiat 500 is the first electric car of the Italian brand, on sale in different versions sedan, convertible and 3+1 (with an opening rear door against the wind on the right side of the car). From a technical point of view it is powered by an electric motor 118 hp (87 kW) powered by a lithium battery 42 kWh.

VIDEO test Fiat 500e road test

The declared autonomy is of 320km according to WLTP cycle and 440 km in the city. The electric 500 supports fast charging up to 85 kW. In the range there is also an “entry level” version with a 95 hp (70 kW) battery from 23.8 kWh For 190km of autonomy.

Fiat 500 electric prizes won

The new 500 has won so far 39 international awards and its success is also confirmed by the commercial results: since its launch in 2020, it has been chosen by almost 120,000 motorists in the world.

Electric Fiat 500

Last year it was the third best-selling EV in the top 10 European markets and the best-selling Stellantis Group BEV in Europe, placing first in Italysecond in Spain and third in Germany.

“Winning the prestigious AMUS awards twice makes us extremely proud. Germany is the most important market for the electric 500 and these two awards celebrate the remarkable success of our icon. Both of these awards clearly demonstrate that FIAT’s electrification strategy is catching on.

Gaetano Thorel, Head of FIAT & Abarth Enlarged Europe

I want to thank German car enthusiasts for the great faith they have placed in the New 500.” he has declared Cajetan ThorelHead of FIAT & Abarth Enlarged Europe, at the award ceremony in Stuttgart.

Photo Fiat 500 La Prima by Bocelli

