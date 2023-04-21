Car brands love concept cars. Throw some futuristic parts in and on the car and you’ll see if it makes it to the production version. Cupra seems to have done that the other way around with the electric Tavascan. The production model you see above was presented today. Okay, the front and rear are a little more subdued, but the interior seems even more from the future than with the concept version.

The new Cupra Tavascan is the second fully electric model from Cupra (this coupé SUV succeeds the Cupra Born). He takes a box full of new parts with him. For example, there are new LED headlights in the shape of three triangles that refer to the Cupra logo. In addition, the logo on the bonnet can light up.

Speaking of that front: the front is reminiscent of a shark nose. We haven’t heard that one before. According to Cupra, the thin A-pillars should ensure that the windscreen flows almost seamlessly into the side windows. This should remind you of the visor of a racing helmet. Anyway, the electric Cupra Tavascan gets alloy wheels with a size of 19, 20 or 21 inches.

Interior of the Cupra Tavascan

The concept version of the Tavascan already had a kind of suspension arm that runs from the dashboard to the center console. Now Cupra has made that part even more prominent in the cabin. The contrasting silver color matches the color on the side and contrasts well with the dark interior. Of course there is also room for Cupra’s favorite color: copper bronze.

Cupra calls that Y-shaped support arm ‘the spine‘. If you follow that spine towards the dashboard you will see that Cupra has incorporated the ventilation openings between the arm and the dashboard. Smart work by the Spaniards. There is also a 15-inch infotainment screen in the middle and you can have a Sennheiser sound system with twelve speakers installed.

Specifications of the electric Cupra Tavascan

The Tavascan always has a 77-kWh battery pack. You can charge this battery with a fast charger up to 135 kW. This allows you to charge 100 kilometers in seven minutes. By the way, charging from 10 to 80 percent takes 35 minutes. Cupra offers two options for the powertrains. With the first package there is one electric motor that sends the power of 286 hp to the rear wheels only.

For the better work you must have the Tavascan VZ. This variant has a motor on the front and rear axle. The power of 340 hp therefore goes to all four wheels. A sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes 5.6 seconds. For the most range you have to be with the single engine. This will take you 550 kilometers away, while the Tavascan VZ has 520 kilometers of driving range.

Just put him there

You will no longer have to park the coupe SUV yourself. As you may know from Tesla, Cupra has an app that allows you to control the car with your smartphone. Unfortunately, this is still banned in Europe. Cupra informs TopGear that there will be more information about this feature in the run-up to the deliveries. What it can do is remember common parking movements. So show how you park in your driveway a few times and the Cupra will do it all by itself in no time.

The order books for the electric Cupra Tavascan will open at the end of this year. Sometime in 2024, the first customers should receive their Tavascan. Cupra hopes to put away 70,000 Tavascans per year. Cupra informs us that the brand will announce the prices of the Tavascan in the run-up to the deliveries.