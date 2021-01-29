Electrification is one of the great goals that Kia has set for the immediate future. Its current range in Spain includes electrified versions in all the models present in its catalog, and sales of models with some kind of electrification it is something that has been normalized.

In spite of everything, the general director of Kia in Spain, Eduardo Divar, considers that «the electric car in Spain will triumph when it is the first car of the family “, and for this, according to the manager, it is essential that the administrations do their homework and it is possible to get a” supercharger “every 150 km on the main roads of the country.

This is how Divar pronounced itself in the presentation of Kia’s results in the last fiscal year. “The year 2020 has been a spectacular and historic year for the brand in Spain,” says the head of the Korean firm, despite the fact that as a result of the crisis generated by Covid-19, its sales fell by 19.5%, to 46,005 units.

Despite the general decline in registrations in Spain and around the world, lthe brand has gained 0.8 percentage points of share in the Spanish market (peninsula and the Balearic Islands) up to 5.6%, and becoming the sixth best-selling brand in the national market, or the first in the private market (if companies and fleets are excluded).

The hybrid and electric powertrains they continue to be an important growth area for Kia, despite the broad market slowdown. In 2020, electrified powertrains account for 25.5% of all Kia sales in Europe, more than one in four models sold by the brand.

Kia was the second best-selling brand in Spain in electrified vehicles, with 15,700 units, a 9.2% share (adding the mild-hybrid, hybrid, plug-in and pure electric). This has led the brand to meet European CO2 carbon dioxide emissions targets in both Spain and Europe.

Regarding the forecasts for this year, from Kia they expect to sell 56,400 vehicles in Spain, which would represent an increase of 22.6% compared to the 46,005 cars registered the previous year.

The market in Spain



Facing this new year, Eduardo Divar expects the market to close with registrations of 977,000 units (cars and SUVs), 19% more than in 2020.

Among other objectives, Kia aims to be in the “top 3” of the domestic private market, with an 8.9% share, and to be among the six brands that sell the most in the domestic market.

For this, the manager has underlined the importance of Kia’s new brand image, which aims to be more technological and electrified. The brand predicts that 100,000 electric vehicles and 95,000 plug-in hybrids will be sold in Spain in 2024, as well as 200,000 conventional hybrids. For this reason, it has insisted on the need to expand the charging infrastructure.

The manager has also advanced that, from his point of view, “50% of the income of automobile brands will not come from car sales, but from other mobility services”, so one of the main objectives is ” integrate the dealer network into this new business model ».

Regarding the profitability of dealers, Kia aims to reach 2.1% of sales, which will mean 0.3 percentage points more than in 2020, when it reached 1.8%, almost doubling the market in general. Even so, it is a lower figure than that of 2019, when a 2.3% profitability was registered in the distribution centers of the South Korean brand.

During this year Kia will launch the new Sorento PHEV (plug-in hybrid), the “restiling” of the current Kia ceed, and a new one hundred percent electric Crossover model, which according to Divar “will mark a before and after of the brand.”