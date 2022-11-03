For some time now, eVTOL vehicles have been increasingly present in the various sustainable mobility projects of the future. The acronym stands for Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing, which in English means electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The difference with a helicopter is that it has at least eight propellers and is powered by an electric motor rather than an internal combustion engine. If you add to this the fact that it can have wheels and a form factor that allows it to travel a road like a car, it comes to the simple description of a flying car or drone on wheels. attempts and studies to explore these options. In fact, only a few weeks ago it was reported that the Spanish Air Police bought a drone to access places that are difficult to reach by land with two agents on board, even if in this case it is not an eVTOL but a high-capacity drone. . Honda’s project is more ambitious and combines an eVTOL with a fleet of self-driving cars to allow people to travel even greater distances than usual. However, there are those who are still interested in developing this type of mobility in other parts of the world. This is the case of a Chinese mobility company called Xpeng, which has just published the results and images of the first flight of its eVTOL: the Xpeng AeroHT. It is a car weighing about 2,000 kg, which in appearance differs from a conventional car only by the presence of two large elements on the roof. It looks like a car with a big drone on the roof. For now it is an experimental flight to verify that everything works as expected. This first test of the Xpeng eVTOL was completely normal, both during take-off and landing, but it also served to carry out tests such as turning off one or more rotors in mid-flight and checking the general reaction of the aircraft with less propulsion. The novelty of this development is that both on the ground and in the air, the steering wheel is used to drive it, which was desired by its creators, who have the idea of ​​making the experience of driving it in the air not too different from driving it. a car. In addition to the steering wheel, the pilot must also use a lever on the right to advance, back or hover the vehicle in the air, in addition to the functions of raising or lowering the flight altitude. In any case, this does not appear to be a vehicle intended for series production. The company itself admitted that flying a two-ton vehicle for more than about 30 kilometers is quite complex, and that much of the problem lies in the high battery consumption required to achieve this.



