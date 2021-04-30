Two electric vehicles, charging last week in Washington (USA). JIM LO SCALZO / EFE

The electric car has become a small but growing island in an industry, the automotive industry, ravaged by a crisis of unknown proportions. 2020, the year of the Great Seclusion, closed with a 16% slump in global sales of cars – mostly equipped with internal combustion engines – and an unprecedented storm in the accounts of major manufacturers. However, in this adverse context, the demand for cars powered by electricity soared 41%, according to figures published this Thursday by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Three million units were sold, which allow us to think about a somewhat greener future for global transport.

The first bars of 2021 point in the same direction, with factory outlets multiplying by two times a half compared to the same period last year. Between January and March, half a million battery-powered vehicles were sold in China and 450,000 in Europe.

After the strong rebound registered in 2020, oblivious to the economic crisis unleashed by the confinements, there are already 10 million electric cars in circulation on the roads around the world, a figure to which we must add another million units between vans, buses and trucks. This number, although growing, still pales in comparison with the almost 1 billion passenger vehicles, between gasoline and diesel that circulated five years ago around the world. according to figures from the Statista portal. In addition, despite the rapid growth in recent times, only one in 22 units sold in the world is electric.

A decade from now, and without special promotion plans, the IEA believes that there will be more than 145 million electric cars in circulation worldwide, 7% of the total. But if the national authorities “accelerate their efforts” in line with the committed emission reduction targets, that figure could reach 230 million, 12%.

“Although they cannot do all the work alone, electric vehicles have an indispensable role to play in achieving zero emissions worldwide,” said Fatih Birol, the head of the arm of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. (OECD) for energy issues. “The current sales trend is very encouraging, but our shared climate goals need an even bigger increase. And the governments must accelerate its adoption by investing part of the economic recovery packages in the manufacture of batteries and in the development of the charging infrastructure ”.

New models and more competitive prices

Total consumer spending on electric cars jumped 50% last year, to $ 120 billion (€ 99 billion). Public aid – still vital to incentivize the take-off of a technology that is still expensive compared to its gasoline, diesel or natural gas competitors – amounted to $ 14 billion, a figure that fell for the fifth consecutive year with respect to total spending. “Subsidies are still important to stimulate their growth, but these figures suggest that sales are being driven more and more by the choice of consumers,” write the Agency technicians in the study that has seen the light this Thursday. Part of this change has to do with the fact that, although they are still expensive compared to those powered by hydrocarbons, prices are becoming more and more competitive.

The number of electric models offered worldwide in manufacturers’ catalogs amounted to 370 last year, 40% from a year earlier. And, as the Paris-based body recalls, 18 of the 20 largest assemblers in the world – accounting for 90% of sales – have expressed their intention to increase the number of options available and to increase the production of light cars powered by electricity. Four other truck brands have also pointed to an electric future.

‘Sorpasso’ from Europe to China

The incipient electrification of the global fleet inevitably passes through China, the most populous country in the world and one of the fastest growing automobile markets. However, in 2020 Europe surpassed the Asian giant as the geographical area in which the most electric cars were delivered: 1.4 million, more than double the one year before, compared to 1.2 million in China, just 9% more.

Although the replacement of the internal combustion cars that today circulate throughout the world seems vital in the fight against climate change, the most electrified segment is that of motorcycles and three-wheelers, with more than 25 million units in circulation, practically all of them in Asia.