Sales of electrified vehicles (electric and plug-in hybrids, including passenger cars, quadricycles, commercial and industrial vehicles and buses) accumulated a total of 7,849 units, 4% more than the same month of the previous year.

Sales of electric vehicles increased by 31% in July, reaching 2,620 units registered in this month. It represents 3.02% of the market share in the month. For the year as a whole, sales of these vehicles totaled 19,361 units, 49.6% more than in the same period of the previous year. The share of the accumulated year is 3.42%

Enter the total sales

highlights the Dacia Spring, which has become the best-selling electric vehicle in Spain in the month of July, with 13.1% of the market share for individuals, which makes it the favorite electric vehicle of the Spanish.

The car is positioned as an urban vehicle with an SUV look, 100% electric and accessible. Its simplicity of use and charging, and its autonomy -which can reach up to 305 km in the city (WLTP city cycle, 230 km in the mixed WLTP cycle)-, make it a good mobility solution for most Spaniards who do not They travel more than 30 km a day.

In total sales, however, the electric car with the most registrations on the market is “made in Spain”, the

Citroën ë-C4which has achieved the first position in the electric battery sales table thanks to the 165 units it has sold, at a price that for this 100% electric version starts at around 34,900 euros.

The second position would be for the Dacia Spring, which thanks to its first position in the private channel adds 163 registrations. The

hyundai konawith 126 units, settles for third position, while the new

Renault Megane E-Tech electric It rises to fourth position with 113 units, and the Cupra Born closes the top five positions after registering 105 units.