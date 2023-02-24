New frontal attack onelectric car by the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin who has returned to talking about the EVs using very clear terms that leave no room for different interpretations. The exponent of the Meloni Government has in fact defined full electric cars as a type of vehicle for the rich, also underlining that the mechanism of incentives and in particular of the Ecobonus weighs on the state coffers. “The electric car is made only for the rich”, said Pichetto Fratin during the interview given during the program “24 Morning” on Radio 24.

“When there were 6,000 in the first year or 60,000 in the second, there could have been government incentives, but if we consider millions or hundreds of thousands of purchases, the incentives would probably have some effect on the country’s budget and it would become very difficult”. The Minister of the Environment then he wanted to highlight that the concept of the electric car itself is not wrong but that a plurality of technologies should be evaluated such as for example synthetic fuels which would make it possible to lengthen the life of internal combustion engines without increasing the balance of emissions. “No one questions the electric car, which is a goal to be achieved but it is necessary that mobility is not completely electric, because there are internal combustion engines that can use biofuels and biomethane, which can work”.

Pichetto Fratin himself therefore recognizes the importance of the electric car and the will to rejuvenate the vehicle fleet but he also defends the need for a more gradual and less forced transition that possibly maintains the balance: “Today the electric car is made only for the rich, while we have a fleet of 40 million, with still 2 million Euros 1 and 2. Thinking of replacing everything with electric is unimaginable right now. It’s a path to take, but you need to be less ideological and more rational and balanced.”