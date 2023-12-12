It is the beating heart of Italian environmentalism, the headquarters where all green strategies are decided: the “Ministry of the Environment and Energy Safety”. Here in front – in via Cristoforo Colombo 44, in Rome – you expect to find a string of charging stations, the possibility of choosing between fast charge, Ionity charging points, Tesla Destination Charger and the best of the best.

And instead you find two miserable columns. One that has been disconnected for months, with the message “Not reachable” (because its stall has been intended for the cars of the Roma Capitale car sharing, and in fact even if there are two columns, the signs indicate “one place”), the other it is almost always out of service, to the point that EnelX has reduced its power from 22 to 3 kW for months. Basically a household socket that takes days to charge an electric car. So those rare times that the column works it always remains busy.

But it is the state of abandonment that is striking: the stands of the columns are besieged by scooters, parked everywhere, the asphalt is ruined and the horizontal signs are invisible. Dirt everywhere and, on the other side of the charging stations (where theoretically other electric cars should be able to approach because each charging station has two sockets (Type 3A and Type2), a beautiful New Jersey plastic barrier, a war remnant of some work done who knows how long ago , and – above all – a large orange plastic barrier, placed there to prevent parking: in front there is a carabinieri patrol and if the cars stopped at the columns on that side the passage would be blocked.

Needless to say, the Carabinieri car is a pre-war Grande Punto (it is the first series, therefore produced from 2005 to 2009), therefore a Euro 4 or a Euro 3, something that comes out of the muffler if you turn it on the bolts, other than emissions.

The image that emerges is devastating. Dirt, neglect, abandonment. The least – absolutely the least – that one can think is that electric cars are of no interest to anyone. Not even at the Ministry of the Environment.