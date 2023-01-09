The diesel car is losing more and more ground and the electric car is rapidly catching up.

Have fun with your diesel. That used to be quite normal and it was also economical and cheaper. How can times change? And so fast! The electric car is on the rise, we all know that. Now the moment is almost there that the electrically powered car will overtake the diesel.

Electric car more popular than a diesel

At the moment there are more than a million passenger cars driving around in the Netherlands that run partly or entirely on electricity. A gigantic number if you look at how quickly this has happened. In addition, the number is almost as much as the total number of diesel cars in our country.

It’s a bit of cheating, because the hybrids are also included in these numbers. Think of an MG EHS or a Volvo V60 Plug-in Hybrid.

We are talking about 1,010,737 vehicles that are electric or hybrid, knows NU.nl to report after inquiry at the RDW. The number of diesels in our country is 1,038,192. So that doesn’t matter much anymore. So it looks like the diesels are going to be overtaken. This is partly because the majority of electric cars were purchased relatively recently (in the past five years). So these will last a while. Add to this the fact that new diesel cars are sold less and then the conclusion is that electric cars will soon be in the majority.

King

But, the petrol car is king. There are 7.8 million cars that run on this fuel. It doesn’t look like the petrol car will be overtaken by the electric car anytime soon. That is the intention in the long term, if there is a ban on the sale of new cars with a combustion engine. That is already in 2030. However, it is still a long way off, as can be seen from these figures.

The key question remains: if you wanted to buy a new car now or in a few years, what would you go for? Do you dare to buy another petrol car (or even a diesel) or are we already ‘obliged’ to drive electrically?

