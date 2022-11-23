Since last June Martin Sander is the general manager of Ford Model E in Europe. This new global business unit of

Ford It is part of the company’s efforts to accelerate the transformation of its global automotive business.

martin sanderin his role as CEO, will lead the production of next-generation electric vehicles, as well as the development of software, technologies and services for connected vehicles, and envisions an automotive future in which no one will miss today’s electric vehicles. combustion.

A transformation in which the brand’s factory in Almussafes (Valencia) plays a very important role, since this factory has been chosen to assemble vehicles based on Ford’s own new-generation electric vehicle architecture. This supposes according to Sander

good news for spainbut it also implies a transformation and reorganization of work and employment.

– What does this commitment by Ford to manufacture its electric models in Spain mean?

I think it’s great for Spain and for Valencia that Ford is considering another substantial investment in electrification, but it’s also true that we have to restructure everywhere. The time it takes to produce an electric vehicle is significantly less than the time it takes to produce a combustion engine vehicle. Depending on who you ask, it’s somewhere between 30-50%, so we’ll need less capacity to build vehicles in the future. That is a reality. And that applies to all factories everywhere, and as a result Valencia also has to go through a restructuring programme. The new electric era will bring about a significant reduction in working hours in the factory, between 30% and 50% less.

– Does this mean a reduction in the number of jobs?

We are currently exploring the many opportunities we have for the Valencia facility, a process that we will try to complete over the next year. For this we are already in dialogue with the social agents with the aim of resizing Almussafes and looking for new opportunities. The truth is that we will need less capacity to make vehicles in the future, that is the reality and it applies to all factories everywhere for all plants to all factories and as a result Valencia also has to go through a program of restructuring its size. In any case, the choice of Valencia to manufacture the brand’s new electric models is good news.

– Is Ford’s commitment to electrification, but are buyers and cities ready for the plug-in electric car?

The first all-electric model that we launched on the European market is the Mustang Mach-E, which we imported from the United States. It’s an extremely successful car, the only problem is that we can’t have as many as we’d like, as it’s a very high-demand product. According to our plans, in Europe we will be one of the auto companies with the fastest growing penetration of electric vehicles and we will be close on the heels of Tesla very soon. As for the customers, the electric car is simply better than the combustion one, it drives smoother, it is quiet and the acceleration is instantaneous. It only brings advantages, so in 2035 I don’t think anyone will remember the combustion vehicle anymore. It is true that the electrification process advances at different speeds.

We have to look, for example, at Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, cities and countries like Belgium, where the electric car is already triumphant today. The electrification of Germany is also growing rapidly. So I wonder if in 2023 or 2024 there will be customers who still want combustion and I don’t see a reason, as long as the installation of charging points progresses.

– But the electric car is still more expensive. Can’t this be a problem?

The brands are working on it, and the prices will balance out. I am convinced that the transition to electric will take place much faster than the 2035 deadline.

Martin Sander heads the new Ford Model e business unit in Europe



– What do you think of the deadlines given by the European Union for the end of combustion?

I don’t think it’s a problem or that the deadline is short for two reasons. First of all, the auto industry is ready and we will be ready, so we have a full range of electric vehicles by 2030. Our first 100% electric vehicle made in Europe will arrive by the end of 2023, plus a second crossover model in 2024. Both will be assembled in Cologne (Germany). In addition, Ford will make the electric Puma (although we do not know if it will bear this name) in Romania, and will launch the new electric versions of the Transit Custom and the Tourneo Custom, two commercial vehicles, which will be made in Turkey starting next year.

– One of the most successful models of the brand is the Kuga, made in Spain. What is the future for this model?either?

The Kuga is ready for the Euro 7 emission standards that new cars will have to meet from January 1, 2026, so we can produce it for a long period of time. As long as we see demand in the market, we will continue to make the Kuga. It is a volume model that will be produced for possibly many years, even beyond 2027. It is the best-selling plug-in hybrid in Europe across all segments. It really is a great success story. Yet plug-in hybrids like the Kuga have transitional technology. Our plan is to go towards a 100% electric model in Europe.

– China dominates the battery market, and there are more and more Chinese vehicles in Europe. Is it a danger for the European automotive industry?

They are two different issues, on the one hand the Chinese vehicles and on the other the supply of batteries. In terms of sourcing, we are constantly looking for supplies from various sources, with different companies and across the globe. In fact, for next year we have guaranteed the supply of 100% of the batteries. In the second aspect, we have a very solid product plan for the next one, and I think that the European brands do not have to be afraid of the vehicles that arrive from China. At Ford we also have a track record of success. Our model is to build a very professional and very profitable business with electric vehicles and we are on track to do that here we have a very strong product plan.

In its commitment to electrification, Ford is divided into specific areas for electric and combustion. The brand intends to double its operating margins by 2026 and exceed 10%, compared to 5.4% in 2021. To these is added the commercial model business branch

Ford Pro, created in May 2021. The three departments will share certain elements, but will operate virtually independently. The reason for this decision is to double operating margins by 2026 and exceed 10%, compared to 5.4% registered in 2021. For that year, they also estimate that they will manufacture more than two million zero-emission models. Ford will begin reporting financial figures separately for Blue, Model e and Pro starting next year.

The decision to create Model e came from the success of the teams that developed the Ford GT, Mustang Mach-E or the F-150 Lightning pick-up, as well as the electric vehicle division that operates in China.