The electric car industry in Saudi Arabia between diversifying the economy and climate goals

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia launched its first electric car brand, “Sir”, as part of a broader initiative to diversify the oil state’s economy.

“Seer” company will contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s goals in reducing carbon emissions and preserving the environment in order to promote sustainable development, according to what was reported by the official Saudi news agency “SPA”.

“Sir” is a joint venture between the Saudi Public Investment Fund and Foxconn, which will develop the electric system for cars.

Sir will design, manufacture and sell electric cars equipped with advanced technology systems, such as self-driving, in the Kingdom and the Middle East, including sedans and SUVs.

Diversify and protect the economy

Associate Professor of Economics at the College of Economics and Administration at Qassim University, Saudi Arabia, Dr. Dirar Al-Mahi Al-Obaid, said in statements to the “Sky News Arabia” website that economic diversification plays an important role in economic diversification, as it is a mechanism to reduce dependence on the oil sector in countries that depend on a source One in its national economy, and economic diversification is considered an alternative to relying on oil revenues as a single resource for the national economy.

He added that economic diversification also constitutes a protection for the national economy from becoming hostage to fluctuations in oil prices in global markets. Therefore, many countries, including oil countries, resort to diversifying their economic structures, including Saudi Arabia, in adopting a strategy of economic diversification.

He explained that the first development plan in the Kingdom stipulated the need to diversify the economic base in the Kingdom, leading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s announcement of “Vision 2030”, which strengthened the position of the Saudi economy, at the regional and global levels.

Dr. Dirar said that in addition to the above at the macro level, economic diversification helps in managing economic fluctuations, and provides a more stable path to achieving the desired economic growth and development, and thus increasing the economic and social well-being of citizens, as the more advanced the series of economic diversification increases the profits of national companies Thus creating more job opportunities and thus reducing unemployment rates.

He added: From here, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aspires to advance the Saudi economic transformation with effective, diversified and globally influential investment and industrial activities, through a number of vital sectors, including the automotive sector, including electric cars, through cooperation with a number of international companies. with a promising future.

He stressed that the follower of this sector finds that the global electric car market achieved growth during 2021 at a rate of 16.5 percent on an annual basis to reach $287 billion, which constitutes 10 percent of the total car market size, and the market is expected to reach $1.3 trillion within five years. And 26 percent of new car sales will be electric by 2030.

Promising future

Dirar Al-Mahi explained that these figures indicate the great and successive transformation of this industry and the promising future that awaits it in light of the support it receives from governments through incentives and tax exemptions, noting that at the national level, the National Center for Industrial Development expects that car sales in Saudi Arabia will grow by 2025 at a rate A compound annual growth of 24 percent, and electric cars to account for between 5 and 7 percent of the growth, with a total of 32,000 cars.

He added that this is what prompted the Kingdom at the governmental and private levels to start taking initial steps in this direction, including the establishment of the Diyar Al Salam complex in Jeddah 2018, the first residential complex that contains an electric car charging station, in addition to investing in global electric car companies. Then, the production of an electric car inside Saudi territory.

He added that in order to maximize those strategies aimed at diversifying the Saudi economy, the initiative to launch the Kingdom to establish the “Seer” company came at the beginning of the first week of November 2022 AD to be the first Saudi brand to manufacture electric cars in the Kingdom, which comes in line with the strategy of the Public Investment Fund that focuses on launching and enabling Promising sectors to diversify the sources of the Saudi economy in accordance with the objectives of Vision 2030, and in line with the Kingdom’s goals in reducing carbon emissions and preserving the environment in order to promote sustainable development.

Regarding the future of this industry in Saudi Arabia, Al-Mahi said that it is expected that the “Seer” company’s initiative will attract foreign direct investments worth 562 million riyals ($150 million) to support the national economy, and that its contribution to the gross domestic product directly will reach 30 billion riyals, while saving The number of 30,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2034. In addition, the launch of this initiative comes within the Kingdom’s interest in reducing carbon dioxide emissions and enhancing efforts to preserve the environment by manufacturing environmentally friendly electric cars, thus achieving the desired sustainable development.

Reduce carbon emissions

For his part, the Saudi economic expert, Turki Fadaq, said in statements to “Iqtisad Sky News Arabia” that the Kingdom’s entry into the electric car industry is part of multiple projects to diversify the Saudi economy, and it is expected that this industry will contribute to providing 30,000 direct and indirect jobs in Saudi Arabia. It attracts direct investments of $150 million.

Fadaq explained that the Saudi government aspires to produce and sell the first electric car by 2025 at the latest, and therefore two agreements were signed with BMW and Volkswagen to benefit from their expertise in the automotive industry, and this industry is expected to boost the Kingdom’s GDP by about 30 billion riyals.

He pointed out that the electric car industry will create many auxiliary industries and thus contribute to employment and reduce unemployment rates, in addition to diversifying the economy significantly.

Fadaq also said that the electric car industry will remove petrol and diesel cars from the transportation system in Saudi Arabia, as every electric car entering the Saudi market will produce a petrol or diesel car in return, which leads to reducing carbon emissions and achieving the climate goals of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in line with climate goals. He pointed out that the announcement of the establishment of the Sier company coincides with the holding of the UN Climate Summit COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

It is worth noting that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that “the launch of the Seer company does not only aim to build a car brand in the Kingdom, but also supports the empowerment of multiple strategic sectors that support the development of the national industrial system, and contribute to attracting local and international investments.