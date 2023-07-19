Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 2:00 p.m.



Carlos Alcaraz, only 20 years old, has become the fifth Spaniard to win Wimbledon. The feat of the Murcian gives Spanish tennis its sixth title on London grass, fourth in the last 15 years, and his 42nd Grand Slam. Something that can only be achieved by overcoming and non-conformity, two bases that are also followed by the automobile brand BMW, which provides sustainable mobility to the young tennis player off the court.

Thus, the tennis player moves with a BMW iX1. This is the 100% electric version of the third generation of the BMW X1. Thus the new BMW iX1 xDrive30 is the first all-wheel drive electric car developed by the brand for the premium compact segment. Two perfectly integrated electric motors on the front and rear axles offer a combined power of 313 hp (taking into account the instantaneous effect of Boost mode), and a total torque of 494 Nm.

The electric all-wheel drive system ensures superior traction and directional stability in any situation. The BMW iX1 xDrive30 completes acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds.

BMW iX1



The fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology also includes high-efficiency charging technology featuring the improved charging software also found in the BMW i7, and a flat-shaped high-voltage battery installed in the underbody itself. of the vehicle, whose high energy density gives the car a range of 414 – 440 kilometres.

In this way, the new BMW iX1 xDrive30 receives the 0 emissions environmental label from the General Directorate of Traffic, so moving through the Low Emission Zones (ZBE) of the cities will not be a problem.